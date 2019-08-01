A former Mexican bakery became an alleged marijuana dispensary -- and then got raided. Echo Park floral designer owner Maurice Harris stars in a docuseries. And some candidates are lining up to challenge Congressman Adam Schiff.

Read on!

Echo Park Scene

Angeleno Heights resident Richard C. caught this early morning photo of a coyote pack on West Kensington Road, per The Eastsider. Richard said a coyote infestation resurfaced in the neighborhood last summer and continues to this day.

News & Notes

A mental health center reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former CEO, according to The Eastsider. Lawyers for Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center, and their former leader, Mara Pelsman, announced an agreement had been reached during the second day of the trial. No terms were divulged. Pelsman had alleged she was the victim of retaliation and gender discrimination when she was fired in 2017, after having expressed concerns about the Board of Directors' actions.

The former panaderia La Espiga was raided by police after they said it was converted into an allegedly unlicensed pot shop, The Eastsider reports. Happy Nugs Collective took over the La Espiga space -- one of the neighborhood's last Mexican-style bakeries -- following the sale of the building at Glendale and Scott last year. The business was raided by narcotics officers on June 17 and is now closed. The raid was part of a larger crackdown on unpermitted marijuana dispensaries.

The closure of La Espiga now makes K Bakery on Temple near East Edgeware the neighborhood's last panaderia. Celaya Bakery on Sunset closed last fall after nearly 50 years of baking pan dulce and other Mexican baked goods.

Temple Street coffee house owner and floral designer Maurice Harris will be the star of a new "docuseries" on floral arrangements, Deadline reports. Each episode will show Harris working with a celebrity guest to develop a floral centerpiece just for them. The show will run on Quibi, a new short-form video platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman. Harris and his brother opened Bloom & Plume Coffee last year on Temple next to his Bloom & Plume floral.

How about another coffee shop? It seems every other block in Echo Park is serving coffee, but the owner of a small building now being renovated on Glendale Boulevard near Montana is looking for, you guessed it, a coffee shop willing to pay more than $4,100 a month in rent. Maybe the new coffee shop customers will head next door to Ms. Donut for something to dunk in their latte.

U.S. House Rep. Adam Schiff’s profile is rising on the national stage, but challengers are lining up for his upcoming reelection bid, the L.A. Times reports. Schiff, whose 28th District includes Echo Park, stood out during the recent testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But local issues, particularly homelessness, are being raised by five challengers, including two Republicans, an Independent, a Democratic mathematician, and a Democrat seeking to be the first transgender person elected to Congress. Schiff, a frequent critic of President Trump, received 78.4% of the vote in 2018.

LAFD firefighters put out two small grass fires that broke out near Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers played the Angels, The Eastsider and ABC7 report. A 100-foot by 100-foot slow-moving grass fire was reported as disappointed Dodgers fans were leaving the stadium following a 3-2 loss to the Angels.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Events

Friday, August 2: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, August 3: Drugdealer - music, all ages

Tuesday, August 6: Beginner's stretch class

Thursday, August 8: Open Screen

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, grand theft in the 1700 block of Glendale and a motor vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Reservoir, according to CrimeMapping.com.