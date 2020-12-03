In this issue: Opponents of COVID-19 restrictions protested outside the home of public health director Barbara Ferrer. One shop owner worries what the latest restrictions will do to his business. And some aren't so keen on the proposed Dodger gondola.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Protesters opposed to Stay-at-Home orders staged a noisy demonstration Sunday afternoon outside the Echo Park home of LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. A crowd filled the narrow hillside street, waving American and Trump flags while chanting "No Science, No Data, No Shutdowns." Some protesters yelled epithets toward Ferrer's home while others said "No more communism, no more masks." The protest was staged after skyrocketing COVID-19 cases forced officials to suspend outdoor dining at LA restaurants, a decision met with intense criticism and warnings of businesses closures.

A woman at the Ferrer protest was filmed hurling homophobic slurs as she got into a verbal dispute with an counterprotester, The Daily Mail said. The woman, Gina Bisignano, ended up suffering a backlash on Yelp, with people lodging negative reviews of her Beverly Hills business, TMZ reported. Yelp ended up temporarily suspending reviews on her Yelp page.

Stories Books and Café on Sunset is one of the Eastside business that talked to The Eastsider about the impact of pandemic restrictions. "The new lockdowns are somewhat terrifying,” said co-owner Alex Maslansky. Book sales actually aren't bad, with orders coming in online, but the lockdown threatens income from the cafe. “We just want to get through the holidays in one piece,” said Maslansky said.

A proposed aerial gondola linking Dodger Stadium and Union Station has generated resistance from community activists opposed to running the line above Los Angeles State Historic Park, the L.A. Times reported. The two possible routes would pass over at least some portion of the park, bringing along a passenger tower, stanchions, aerial cables and gondola cars. “We don’t want gondolas in this park,” said park volunteer Xochitl Manzanilla. “People come here to enjoy nature, open space and fly kites high up in the sky.”

A power outage knocked out service to more than 2,200 LADWP customers Sunday afternoon. It's not clear what knocked out service. An estimated 2,226 customers were without electricity. One Eastsider reader who lives near Clinton and Alvarado streets said her home lost power at about 1:30 pm.

Architectural plans have been posted for a 5-story, 14-unit residential building on Park Ave., which was first proposed back in May, according to Urbanize. The plans were posted by the Echo Park Neighborhood Council. Three apartments inside the development would be reserved for affordable housing.

Applications are now being accepted to run for neighborhood council, the Los Feliz Ledger reported. The deadline to file an application to run for a seat on the Echo Park Neighborhood Council is January 19, 2021. Elections will be held on April 6, 2021.

Friday, Dec. 4: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crimes this week included a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1600 block of Palo Alto, and two assaults with a deadly weapon at Glendale and Park within two days of each other, according to CrimeMapping.com.

