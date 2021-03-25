In this issue: The days are numbered for the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment. The Dream Center serves its 5 millionth meal. And fans will need to wear face coverings at Dodger Stadium

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

Signs of protest at Echo Park Lake. See the item below for details.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

Police in riot gear sealed off Echo Park Lake Wednesday night, as contractors set up fencing around the park - closing off an area with one of the city's largest and most prominent homeless encampments. People living in the park were given a 24-hour notice to leave, but were allowed to remain there overnight, according to a tweet from LAPD Chief Michel Moore. This followed protests earlier in the day, in which a few hundred activists, students and homeless residents gathered at the lake to oppose the city's plans to close the park and the tent city.

In the shadow of the impending park closure, a homeless couple got married at the lake Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Valerie Zeller and the groom, Henry (last name unknown - even to Zeller) took their vows near their tent home. The bride wore white and arrived in an improvised wheelchair. The groom wore camouflage, and adopted the bride’s last name. She first started staying with him at his tent at Union Station last September - before they moved to the park so her dog could have space to play. “It’s just, you know when you know,” Valerie told the Times.

Fans will return to Dodger Stadium this spring. But they will have to wear face coverings, sit in socially distanced pods, and buy food, drink and merch with only credit or debit cards (no cash). And that's just to start. More details in The Eastsider.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

QueensCare Health Centers said a thief broke into its office on Reno Street earlier this month, stealing money and equipment from the front-office area. Losses totaled thousands of dollars. “We’re saddened to see some in our community steal from our health centers, places of care that so many count on for their health,” said Eloisa Perard, President and CEO of QueensCare Health Centers.

The Dream Center has handed out its 5 millionth meal, ABC7 reported. This was one year after they first began their mobile food bank in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'll never forget March 16th and realizing we had resource, we had the ability to make a difference," said Dream Center Co-founder Matt Barnett, in a speech marking the occasion.

Claudia Choi of Echo Park said someone sent a hateful letter to the home of her Asian American parents in Seal Beach - postmarked the day of her father's funeral, CBS-2 and KNX reported. “To target a grieving widow, it’s disgusting,” Choi said.

A tree toppled across Marathon near Rosemont Tuesday night as strong wind gusts blew across Los Angeles, The Eastsider reported. No one was injured. But when that tree fell at about 6:30 pm, it uprooted a chunk of sidewalk.

Elections for the Echo Park Neighborhood Council are coming up. Vote-by-mail applications are available by clicking here. Election Day is April 6.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Kensington, grand larceny near the corner of Glendale and Park, and two robberies - four nights apart - in the 1000 and 1100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.