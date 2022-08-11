In this issue: A large section of the chain link fence around Echo Park Lake was briefly knocked down by an unknown group. A man was found dead on Allesandro Street. And find out how a furniture designer transformed a backyard studio into a home.
Echo Park Scene
An early morning walk through Elysian Park is a great way to start the day. What is your favorite morning walk around the neighborhood?
News & Notes
Large sections of the chain link fence around Echo Park Lake were knocked down Sunday night. It's not clear who was responsible, but banners were put up saying "Community DE-FENSE" and "People's Park LA Welcomes You," according to social media posts. NBC4 said a group of people rammed their bikes into sections of fence but had fled by the time police arrived. Between one-third to one-half of the barrier was removed. City workers quickly showed up to put the fence back.
A man was found dead Tuesday on Allesandro near Ewing. Officers said the victim, a Latino in his 40s, suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
City Council candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez tested positive for COVID-19. The labor activist is facing incumbent Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell in the November general election to represent Council District 13, which includes part of Echo Park.
A slow-moving fire scorched a quarter acre of brush Wednesday near Elysian Park. Firefighters responded at 4:31 a.m. to the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), where they contained the blaze with firefighters on the ground and water drops from helicopters. No injuries were reported.
Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County? You can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Arte para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia features more than 75 artworks that depict imagery of culture, family, community and urban life. The show runs until June of 2023.
Furniture designer Sam Klemick, founder of Otherside Objects, talks to Architectural Digest about making a home out of an old backyard art studio. That studio now has a loft reached by a bookcase that doubles as a staircase.
Crime
Crimes last week included a burglary in the 800 block of Academy Road, assault with a deadly weapon near Alvarado and Glendale and a robbery in the 2100 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
