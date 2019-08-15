A proposal to build affordable housing on a recreation area has become a political issue. Vandalism increased in Echo Park during the first part of the year. And Echo Park Rising is bringing a wall of sound to the neighborhood.

Angeleno Heights Scene

News & Notes

The dispute over whether to replace an outdoor recreation area with affordable housing is getting more political. Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell from the 13th District has proposed building affordable housing on city-owned land that's currently used by El Centro Del Pueblo, a social services agency that opposes the plan.

On Wednesday morning, a large group from El Centro showed up at a City Council meeting to make their opposition known. Speaking against the proposal was recently elected school board member and Elysian Heights resident Jackie Goldberg, who asked the council "to find another location" for affordable housing. Councilmember Gil Cedillo, who represents Angeleno Heights, said a nearby public parking lot should be considered for the housing project instead.

O'Farrell, in response, said that the site he favors has enough room for housing and recreation. "We can accommodate both," he said. The project was not on the council agenda so no action was taken. O'Farrell's proposal is now making its way through City Hall.

Plans are moving ahead -- albeit slowly -- to allow people who live in their cars to park overnight in the Edendale Library parking lot, The Eastsider reported. This would be the first so-called “safe parking” location in Echo Park. Restrictions were recently renewed on sleeping in vehicles on residential streets despite the slow approval of "safe parking lots" where the homeless can park overnight. Nearly a year after being proposed, the city is now seeking bids to run the Edendale safe parking program, said O'Farrell spokesman Tony Arranaga.

Echo Park saw a notable increase in vandalism during the first half of the year compared to same period in 2018, The Eastsider said. While Echo Park's vandalism rose 17%, reports of vandalism citywide declined 4.1%. Other Eastside neighborhoods that saw increases included Boyle Heights (up 27.3%) and Lincoln Heights (up nearly 40%). Neighborhoods that reported declines included Highland Park -- down about 19% -- and Glassell Park, down more than 22%.

A new 15-unit apartment building is being planned on an empty lot along Glendale Boulevard across from Echo Park Lake. The project at 923 N Glendale Blvd. would have one level of underground parking and exactly one unit priced for very low income tenants. Developers are seeking a variance to allow the building to reach a height of 39 feet.

Music will be everywhere in the neighborhood this weekend. Echo Park Rising will present more than 600 musical acts during a four-day festival that begins today. Most of the acts are relatively unknown and some will only play 20-minute sets. Free admission allows visitors to come and go as they please, sampling a wide range of performances on large outdoor stages and in small stores, bars and cafes -- 60 venues in all. Many neighborhood merchants will offer discounts and deals during the festival, which is organized by the Echo Park Chamber of Commerce. Go here for the lengthy line up and schedule.

Craving barbecue? Valerie Echo Park is hosting a series of barbecue pop-ups, Eater LA reports. Chef Miles Thompson will be hosting weekend pop-ups at the bakery Aug. 16 through mid-September. Echo Park foodies may remember Thompson from his acclaimed but short lived Allumette on Echo Park Avenue.

Looks like Echo Park isn't the only neighborhood to lose a Barragan's. Eater L.A. reports that Barragan's is closing its Glendale location, leaving only a restaurant in Burbank. The small chain serving traditional Mexican-American fare got its start in Echo Park, where the original restaurant operated for more than 50 years until the Barragan family sold the property and closed the restaurant in late 2013. The old Barragan's space on Sunset was carved up and is now occupied by Adamae, Bar Flores and Lowboy.

Looking to do good? The Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park is seeking volunteers for Elysian Park Cleanup Day on Aug. 25. Details here

Events

Thursday, August 15 - Sunday, August 18: Echo Park Rising

Friday, August 16: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, August 16: Tour of Historic Jensen's Rec Center

Saturday, August 17: Echo Park Lake Nature Walk

Sunday, August 18: Super 8 Films by Dagie Brundert

Wednesday, August 21: Bar Wrestling

Crime

Crimes this week included assault with a deadly weapon in the 2100 block of Sunset, burglary in the 1400 block of Lake Shore, and a robbery near Temple and Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.