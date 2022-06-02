In this issue: An officer died during a training session at the Elysian Park Academy. A new dumpling restaurant with a bar is headed our way. And readers weigh in on how to prevent "Flying Teslas" from returning to Baxter Street.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
If you're missing a hot-pink stuffed animal, it's waiting for you on Laveta Terrace.
News & Notes
An LAPD officer died three days after suffering a spinal cord injury at the LAPD's Elysian Park Academy. Officer Houston Tipping, 32, fell to the floor during a training exercise, according to police.
Dodgers Stadium celebrated Military Appreciation Night Monday by having a World War II veteran throw the ceremonial first pitch, Spectrum News reported. William Dillion, who served in five major patrols in the Pacific and earned nine battle stars, threw a smooth lob to Justin Turner, who stood in as catcher.
A Japanese dumpling restaurant is moving into an empty space next to Stereoscope Coffee on Sunset. Gyoza Bar has applied for a permit to serve beer and wine. What Now LA reports that the people behind it are Hiro Igarashi and Nori Akasaka, who have already opened HiroNori Craft Ramen locations across California.
Sage Bistro & Brewery at 1700 Sunset is having an anniversary -- its fifth. The woman-owned eatery is celebrating with a special oak-aged Persimmon Saison. Sage is the only brewery in Echo Park, and harvests its ingredients from a regenerative, organic farm in Fillmore. The sweet and slightly tart anniversary beer is available on draft or in cans at Sage locations.
How would you steer stunt drivers away from Baxter Street?
Last month we published a follow up story on the "Flying Tesla" and the other stunt drivers on Baxter Street.
We asked our readers how they would deter those dangerous stunts on this super-steep street. "Speed bumps" were the most popular of three choices that were included in an Eastsider Poll:
But, our readers offered up their own ideas for putting the brakes on the stunts:
Jane. S suggests:
"Install a pass-through card system where each driver inserts their self-identified, micro-chipped card into a slot after which an access arm comes up for them to use the street. That’ll quash them right away!
Sandy D. says:
"How about using technology to embed a spike strip in the pavement that is activated when a car hits a certain speed?"
Over on Facebook, there were more ideas:
"Pass around the hat to the hundreds of millionaires in the neighborhood to hire a security guard." -- Wes L.
"Just put a concrete center divider at the crest of the hill." -- Dave P.
"Make it an In N Out drive-thru. No one drives fast through those." -- Eric B.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included two burglaries within six hours of each other in the 1200 block of Sunset, a robbery on Grand View Drive, and an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Mohawk, according to CrimeMapping.com.
