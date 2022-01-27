In This Issue: An officer saves a choking child. The former House of Spirits can be yours for $23,800 a month. And there's a new chicken mural in the neighborhood.

Echo Park Scene

They don't build them like this anymore. A classic Echo Park apartment with a built-in Murphy bed. If you are wondering, the pull-down beds are named after William Lawrence Murphy. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

News & Notes

CBS LA and Twitter have police body-cam video of a Los Angeles police sergeant helping save the life of a toddler who had stopped breathing. Sgt. Dumjin Kim was patrolling Bellevue Avenue near Echo Park Avenue on Jan. 19 when the child’s distraught parents approached his car. He radioed in the situation then pounded on the girl’s back until she coughed up something she was choking on. “The whole incident took about, you know, 45 seconds or a minute, whatever it was,” Kim said. “My big thing at the time was getting the paramedics there.” The child was taken to the hospital and was reported in stable condition.

A man is suing the city after he allegedly was shot with a projectile by LAPD officers during last year's protests over the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment. The suit states that Ethan Bochicchio was unarmed and posed no threat to officers who formed a skirmish line last March. "... Police officers began assaulting and battering a female protester who Mr. Bochicchio met earlier that evening," according to the complaint. When Bochicchio tried to stand next to the female protester, the police officers shoved him with a baton and pushed him face-down to the ground, then an officer shot him in one leg with a projectile, the lawsuit states.

The former House of Spirits liquor store is up for lease, according to Loopnet. The 6,800 square feet of office/retail space is offered at $23,800 a month. House of Spirits, a longtime neighborhood pit stop for drinks of every sort, was heavily damaged in a fire in December 2018 and never reopened. The iconic neon sign was taken in for repairs and safekeeping in July 2020 by the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.

The Brite Spot’s parking lot now features a mural by local artist Cache - known for his paintings of geometrically shaped chickens. The mural -- primarily shades of blue, highlighted by shapes of green, pink, violet, yellow, brown, and red -- depicts happy cats surrounded by disinterested chickens. Murals by the Guatemalan-born Cache have been popping onto various walls for more than two decades, according to VoyageLA. “When I got the invite from @mikeycampero to paint the walls at The Brite Spot in Echo Park, I had to jump into action and called a couple of buds to come throw some paint on this local classic breakfast joint,” Cache said on his Instagram.

Three large apartment buildings are up for sale for $31.125 million. KW Commercial is offering up a total of 84 units at 1412-1416 Echo Park Ave. (the bright pink "Big Mama's Court," with 32 units), 1650 Echo Park Ave. (28 apartments), and 1461 W. Sunset Blvd. (24 residential units and ground-floor retail space).

A three-unit home at the corner of Ewing Street and Echo Park Avenue has been nominated as a historic monument. Survey LA described the 100-plus-year-old triplex as “a Queen Anne home that is a rare, intact example of early residential development in the area.” Redfin has had the property listed as a probate sale, with an asking price of $945,500.

Crime

Crime reports last week included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Sunset, robbery near Sunset and Beaudry, and a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Laveta, according to CrimeMapping.com.

