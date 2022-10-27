In this issue: A woman was sexually assaulted as she returned to her apartment from a walk around the lake. An appeal has been filed against a 5-story apartment building. And a Día de los Muertos altar honors the memory of a long-time activist.
Echo Park Scene
If there were a neighborhood contest for the best Halloween window display, the folks at American Barber on Sunset would probably be the winners. Happy Halloween to all!
News & Notes
Police are asking the public to help find a man suspected of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her. The woman was returning home after walking her dog at Echo Park Lake on Oct. 9 when she was approached by a man who commented about her pet, police said. The suspect pushed the woman's door open as she tried to enter and forced his way into the apartment. The Eastsider
Residents are appealing the approval of a five-story residential building on Sunset near Portia. The City approved an increase in height and density for the 104-unit project. But a group called SAFER, whose members live and work in the area, objects to the City's decision to skip a review under the California Environmental Quality Act. "We contest that view and believe that CEQA review should be required because the project will have significant environmental impacts, including noise and air quality impacts," said attorney Adam Frankel.
Plans for a skilled nursing facility at Barlow Hospital by Elysian Park have cleared at least one hurdle. An environmental study says the planned expansion would not significantly impact the environment. The 150-bed facility will allow patients to stay on the Barlow campus for continued care after recovering enough to be taken off respirators.
We know a little more about the homeless woman who was accidentally run over and killed by a big-rig truck in the Vons' parking lot earlier this month. Her name was Natalie Schaffer, and she was from St. Louis. But, for the most part, she was unknown to local homeless service providers.
An altar in honor of Isa Meksin, a longtime Echo Park activist who died last June at age 94, is on display at the Dia de los Muertos celebration in Grand Park. The altar includes reproductions of the art she drew on the back of a receipt book when she was 15.
Police in Indiana are seeking a murder suspect who was last seen in Echo Park, according to news reports. A murder warrant was issued for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. The body of her 5-year-old son was found in a suitcase that turned up in rural Indiana last April.
Echo Park native Danny Trejo will be the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade, NBC4 reported. Trejo was in and out of jail early in his life before he began an acting career in 1985. The 90th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will march down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 27.
The annual Dia de Los Muertos and Harvest Festival celebration takes place at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet at the 1500 block of Baxter Street on Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 pm. Admission is free. Click for details here.
Rental aid is now available for lower-income renters and small landlords in City Council District 13. Applications are being accepted until the end of the day on Nov. 4. The program pays $5,000 in rental aid for eligible households. Find the details here.
Crime
Crimes last week included two reports of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon on Vin Scully Avenue, grand theft in the 900 block of Marview and burglary in the 1600 block of Allesandro, according to CrimeMapping.com.
