In this issue: There was a rollover crash at Sunset and Echo Park. The Dream Center has been sued over a drug overdose. And two pop-up chefs have started working from their homes.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla

News & Notes

A car rolled over in a collision involving multiple vehicles at Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue, The Eastsider reported. The crash occurred Saturday night shortly after 10 p.m. and apparently no one sustained major injuries or needed to be transported to a hospital.

The Dream Center has been sued by the parents of a 27-year-old man who died of an overdose at the facility's drug and alcohol recovery center, according to The Eastsider. The parents of Jonathan Scott Hand allege their son obtained the drugs from a roommate at the center. A spokesperson for the Dream Center, which is affiliated with Angelus Temple, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Brite Spot is up for lease, with a current rent of about $10,000 a month, according to a listing on LoopNet. We reached out to a Brite Spot co-owner to get more details but have not heard back. The once popular late-night diner has been closed for most of the pandemic, except for a brief period last summer. While it's changed hands numerous times, Brite Spot has operated under the same name at its Sunset Boulevard location since about 1949.

The Echo Park Film Center is among 18 L.A. arts groups receiving Organizational Support Grants from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts, according to Art Critique. This is the first year these grants have been given out. The MKFA gave out a total of $400,000, with grants as high as $30,000.

LAist reported on former Echo Park chefs who are working, and cooking, out of their homes, now that the pandemic has displaced them from more public vending. If you miss Goat Mafia's old pop-up tacos at 88 Monks on Alvarado, chef Juan Garcia is now selling birria by the pound out of his home in Compton. Tania Macin, who used to sell Tania's Tacos by the lake each weekend, is now selling out of her home in mid-city. Pre-order and pick up.

Cultured magazine interviewed painter Math Bass, who works and lives in Echo Park, as he prepared for an exhibition of his oil paintings.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Sunvue, a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of Bellevue, and a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Everett, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.