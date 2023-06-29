In this issue: A car that crashed into a utility pole knocked out power to about 2,700 homes and businesses. The jogger who suffered a heart attack in Elysian Park is still looking for the man who saved his life. And a review of a "MAD drag king" show.
FYI: The EP Weekly will be taking a holiday break next week. We will return to your inbox on July 13. Have a happy 4th of July!
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
Buy & Save, one of the neighborhood's last discount stores, is no more. The large store next to the Gold Room bar on Sunset closed earlier this month with little notice. The closure comes only a few months after Echo Park Fashion, which has long anchored Echo Park and Sunset, also closed and was cleaned out. Thanks to Robin Blackman for the photo.
📢 News & Notes
Power was knocked out for as many as 2,700 LADWP customers last week after a speeding car hit a fire hydrant and then a utility pole on Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium, KTLA reported. One Eastsider reader said traffic lights were out on Sunset, which was closed between Marion Avenue and near Vin Scully Avenue as crews made repairs.
The Eastsider revisits Glen Phillips, the Elysian Park jogger who was saved through CPR in April. He still hasn't found the man who saved his life.
One of Echo Park's City Council members was arrested at a union protest last week. Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez was taken in along with nearly 200 other demonstrators, including fellow Councilmember Nithya Raman and Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, the L.A. Times reported. The protest near the Los Angeles International Airport that was organized by Unite Here Local 11, which is seeking higher wages and healthcare benefits for airport area hotel workers. Soto-Martínez is a former Unite Here organizer.
Eater L.A. goes to the “¡REVANCHA! a MAD drag king show” at the Semi-Tropic on Glendale Boulevard. The monthly show "is exuberant, subversive, communal, and expansive," Eater says, "imparting that there is no right way to perform, to have a body, or to commune with a crowd."
Historic Filipinotown had a lively festival on Sunday celebrating Philippine Independence Day, the Daily News reported. The Philippines were declared independent from Spain in June 1898, ending centuries of colonial rule.
We told you last April that a Jersey Mike's sandwich shop was coming to the neighborhood. Now, the signs have gone up at corner of Echo Park and Montana (thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo). It's the same spot where The Whisperer closed in 2017, leaving the building vacant ever since.
Some of you have asked about the fate of "Echo Park/The World" mural on one side of that building. It's under a coat of gray stucco as far as we can tell. But we are trying to get more details and will report back soon.
The Echo Park and Edendale libraries host all sorts of events and classes for kids and adults alike. Jonathan Hyde went to the Edendale branch on a recent afternoon to attend a free class on terrariums and left with the bottled succulent pictured above.
Two librarians ran the event, which included several stations setup with various recycled glass containers, succulent clippings, activated charcoal, small rocks and soil.
"The instructions were brief but effective and the librarians were there to answer any questions," said Hyde. "Like all library events it was free to the public and I got to leave with my own terrarium. I think everyone in attendance, adult and child, had a great time."
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included a robbery near Park and Glendale, pickpocketing in the 1400 block of Sunset, and vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Ridge Way, according to CrimeMapping.com.
