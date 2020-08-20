In this issue: The neighborhood suffered a trio of power outages during our heat wave. A bungalow court is closer to becoming a historic landmark. And you'll be able to cast your vote at Dodger Stadium this November.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

With temperatures soaring, some parts of the neighborhood have lost power three or more times this week, The Eastsider reported. The LADWP blamed the outages on the heat wave, which overtaxed its system in Echo Park, Silver Lake and elsewhere. The first wave of outages began Tuesday night, followed by another round early Wednesday afternoon and then a third by early Wednesday evening, leaving many businesses and traffic signals in the dark.

The owner of Lemon Frog Vintage Bazaar on Alvarado spoke with The Eastsider about adapting her vintage clothing business for pandemic era shopping. “I know I could make more money if I was less safe," Micki Curtis said, "but I don’t want to do that to my customers or me." Strategies include moving the outdoor racks indoors, cutting down the hours that the store is normally open, and of course, selling online.

A Sunset Boulevard bungalow court threatened with demolition took a big step to becoming a historic landmark, even though the city’s Planning Department was opposed, The Eastsider reported. The Cultural Heritage Commission voted 3-2 earlier this month to declare the Stires Staircase Bungalow Court -- ten hillside bungalows arranged in pairs -- as a city historic cultural monument. That designation, which must still be approved by the City Council, would make demolition much more difficult.

Dodger Stadium will serve as a polling center for the Nov. 3 election, the L.A. Times reported. It will be open to registered voters in Los Angeles County over five days. The team pointed out that the stadium, which is closed to the public during the shortened baseball season, is large enough to enable social distancing at the voting site. Please note: You cannot send a cardboard cutout of yourself to vote.

The Dream Center on Bellevue has relaunched its food distribution program, giving away free meals each weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., NBC LA reports. Matthew Barnett, founder of the L.A. Dream Center, said they ran this program for 82 days before taking a break, but have gone back to work now that school is starting back up. He also notes that kids can use laptops at the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Brite Spot plans to reopen today (Thursday, Aug. 20) after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to shut down in mid-March. It's the longest closure in the history of the diner, which has operated in the same spot -- albeit under numerous owners -- since it opened 70 years ago, said co-owner David Agnew. Expect breakfast and lunch to be served Thursdays through Sunday on the patio and parking lot, with expanded days and hours as demand justifies. The Brite Spot is at 1918 Sunset Blvd.

Events

Friday, Aug. 21: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included an attempted robbery near Rosemont and Bellevue, grand theft in the 900 block of Marview, and three assaults with a deadly weapon within three days near the lake area - in the 1700 block of Kent, the 1100 block of Glendale, and near Echo Park and Park Avenues, according to CrimeMapping.com.

