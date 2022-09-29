Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park: Who is "El Taqhache" looking down on Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
News & Notes
Button Mash on Sunset appears in Thrillist's list of the 10 best arcade bars in L.A. "Play classic bangers like Galaga, NBA Jam and X-Men while you knock back some curated craft beers," Thrillist said. After hard times in the pandemic, the arcade bar reopened last April and recently announced a schedule of pop-up chefs over the next six weeks.
House flippers sold a two-bedroom Elysian Heights bungalow last week for $1,350,000 -- $175,000 more than it went for last April, according to Redfin. The home on Lake Shore Avenue is only 754 square feet but sits on a 6,200-square-foot lot.
E-scooter company Super Pedestrian is rolling out 5,000 LINK e-scooters, which alert their riders when they are breaking the rules, such as traveling on the sidewalk, according dot.LA. The scooters will be offered in Echo Park and other neighborhoods. Reduced fares will be offered to users enrolled in qualifying government assistance programs.
Crimes last week included an assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Logan, a motor vehicle theft near the same corner three days later, and a robbery in the 1000 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
