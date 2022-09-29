In this issue: Button Mash was named one of L.A.'s Top 10 arcade bars. House flippers sold a small bungalow for $175,000 more than they paid six months ago. And more e-scooters are rolling our way.

If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readersAnd check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.  

El Taqhache 600

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments