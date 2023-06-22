In this issue: Religious protestors protest and pray outside Dodger Stadium. Cars keep crashing into homes next to the 2 Freeway offramp. And a look at our steep streets.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
The small but hard-to-miss Echo Barbershop at Echo Park and Montana. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here. Or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
📢 News & Notes
A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon to protest because the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were honored at the team's Pride Night event. What appeared to be several hundred protestors filled a satellite parking lot along Stadium Way before the game against the San Francisco Giants. The Eastsider
Lance Sanders talks about all the accidents near his property along the 2 Freeway offramp at Glendale Boulevard on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. “The noise didn't initially bother me,” said Sanders, “but after all these incidents, it's like living on high alert.” The Eastsider
Baxter and Fargo may be steep, but the city's steepest street is in Highland Park. The Eastsider
Dodger home games will continue after the team averted a possible strike. The Dodgers and the union representing about 450 Dodger Stadium workers reached an agreement on new five-year contracts. The Eastsider
Two men were detained Friday night after police and firefighters responded to a report of a possible arson suspect near the Scott Avenue entrance to Dodger Stadium. One man was was cited for failure to exercise caution with fire and released. The other man was released without being cited. The Eastsider
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Dream Center on Bellevue has received a second donation of $250,000 from entrepreneur and philanthropist Stephen J. Cloobeck, according to Missions Box. That makes a total of half a million dollars from Cloobeck over the last two years. The money is earmarked to help support the Family Floor, helping families overcome chronic homelessness and poverty, and ensuring they remain together.
Kien Giang Bakery reopened last week after a longer than expected renovation, said general manager Debbie Huynh. A grand reopening party will be held in July, but an exact date has not been determined. The Huynh family has operated the bakery for more than 40 years.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included two reports of pickpocketing in the 1400 block of Sunset, burglary in the 1400 block of Glendale, and brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What did you think of today's Echo Park Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.