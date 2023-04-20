In this issue: A group of grade schoolers is headed to a problem-solving competition. Two men have been charged with beating a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot. And a kryptonite-inspired Caesar salad.
Echo Park Scene
Blooming back mustard plants surround visitors to Elysian Park. Many want to eradicate the invasive herb, which crowds out native plants. But it sure does brighten up the landscape with clouds of yellow blossoms.
📢 News & Notes
Two men were charged with beating a couple in their 60s in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last November. Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. The Eastsider
Seven students at Clifford Math and Technology Magnet School are headed to East Lansing, Michigan, next month to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The third- and fourth-graders will use science, technology, engineering, arts and math to solve problems within a limited time. A fundraiser is being held to help pay for the cost of the trip. The Eastsider
You've never seen a Caesar salad like the one at Poltergeist, the new restaurant inside the Button Mash on Sunset, the L.A. Times said. "What arrives at the table is a miniature replica of Krypton," the Times says. "Tall, green jagged shards tower over the bowl, concealing thorny tentacles of frisée and mountain of shaved Parmesan curls underneath. The pieces of kryptonite are fried rice paper flecked with a green powder made from basil, parsley and lime leaf."
For those of you who keep up with K-pop, Blackpink is coming to Dodger Stadium in August, according to the Daily News. The four women have been headlining Coachella, the first K-pop group to do so. Blackpink was formed by a South Korean multinational entertainment agency, which drew preteen and teenage recruits from different countries and winnowed them down to four members through years of competition.
If you missed the recent block party on Sunset for Género Neutral clothing store, a tote bag commemorates the event, the L.A. Times said. For the party marking the concept clothing store’s two-year anniversary, artist Jake Garcia decorated the bag with a picture of a pink El Camino -- like the one belonging to the store’s co-owner Ashley S.P. -- with the words “Género Neutral” airbrushed on the hood.
Belmont High alums are welcome at Tommy's for the first in a series of events celebrating the school's centennial. Tommy's and Belmont have a longstanding relationship. Owner Tommy Koulax (1918-1992) holds an honorary diploma from Belmont High School. His wife was a Belmont graduate. More celebrations are planned for September. The Eastsider is a proud media sponsor.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included two vehicle break-ins on the same day in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, a robbery in the 1600 block of Glendale, and a burglary in the 1400 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
