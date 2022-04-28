In this issue: A documentary filmmaker is setting up shop in the neighborhood. The living room from the landmark Tom of Finland house has been recreated for the Venice Biennale. And there's a new song called "Echo Park Vampire."

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

Some fancy footwork at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

News & Notes

A documentary film company is taking over 30,000 square feet of production and post-production space off Alvarado Street just north of the 101 Freeway, Variety reported. XTR, whose credits include the Oscar-nominated “Ascension,” is benefiting from streaming, which has made documentaries more accessible to a worldwide audience, says CEO Bryn Mooser.

The living room of the Tom of Finland house, a historic city LGBTQ landmark on Laveta Terrace, has been recreated for an art exhibition in Italy, according to Wallpaper. The Tom of Finland Foundation has set it up for a group exhibition called ‘AllTogether’ to coincide with the Venice Biennale.

Thirty years ago this week, the Rodney King riots overtook Los Angeles -- and local gang members helped protect the old Crown Shoes Store on Sunset. While Yong Kim and his family, who owned the store, were moving the merchandise to safety, one of Kim’s brothers recruited gang members who had been longtime patrons, and offered each of them a pair of sneakers for helping to protect the shop. It worked. Years later, Kim said this arrangement wouldn't work anymore since gentrification had pushed gang members out of the neighborhood. The store itself closed after a steep rent increase.

Button Mash is back in business after the long pandemic break, and now they’re serving up tacos instead of Asian food, the Los Angeles Times reports. The combination bar-and-arcade on Sunset reopened earlier this month but without Starry Kitchen as its food vendor. Instead, Button Mash partnered with Tacos 1986, which began as a street cart in 2018 and became a citywide chain.

A zoning administrator postponed a decision over an alcohol permit for a restaurant space at the corner of Echo Park and Montana. A decision on the permit was delayed until after a neighborhood council meeting on May 24. The building owner wants the permit for the corner space, which has sat empty since The Whisperer closed nearly five years ago. No new tenant has been found, and the building is still up for lease.

A new Spectrum store has opened at 330 Westlake on Temple in the same building that also houses the new mini Target store that opened last year.

Singer Erin Anne's new album "Do Your Worst" includes the song "Echo Park Vampire," which is described as a "a delightful, aughts-invoking, riff-laden reflection on love." The L.A.-based songwriter said she wrote it about her girlfriend, Lindsey, and that the song is partly influenced by Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl."

Crime

Last week's crime reports included shots fired at a moving vehicle near Echo Park and Laguna avenues, three assaults with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Sunset, and pickpocketing in the Dodgers Stadium area, in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, according to CrimeMapping.com.

