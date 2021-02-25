In this issue: One of the most notable of RVs parked around the lake catches fire. The Dodger vaccination site is back in business. Meet the people who live in the "Jungle Gym House."

Angelino Heights Scene

The late Tom Morales painted his childhood home at Carroll Avenue and Edgeware Road 17 different shades of sage green accented with golds and burgundy. The results are still stunning.

News & Notes

A large purple RV, which has become a familiar sight parked around Echo Park Lake, caught fire Monday afternoon. No one was injured but the Purple Bus was pretty much destroyed. The Eastsider wrote about the purple vehicle and its occupants, B.J. Dini and Simon Johnson, in 2017 when the city was preparing to prohibit such large vehicles from parking overnight on the streets surrounding the lake.

COVID vaccinations resumed Tuesday at all city-run sites, including Dodger Stadium. The sites had been closed over the weekend because storms in the Midwest and east delayed shipment of the vaccines to Los Angeles. Anyone who received a first dose of the vaccine at a city-run site from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 are being auto-booked for a second dose appointment this week.

A suspect in multiple arsons was arrested at the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Edgar Saavedra-Recinos was taken into custody Friday, accused of the setting six small fires between along the 101 freeway near Coronado Street.

A police chase that began in Echo Park last Thursday night ended in Eagle Rock, when a California Highway Patrol cruiser crashed into the vehicle at a gas station. With the fleeing vehicle pinned, the person inside was removed and taken into custody.

Among the people living in a tent by the lake is Jesse Briandi, a former programmer who decided to give up his apartment instead of letting his back rent stack up, according to NPR. "Like, even though there was a moratorium on rent and I didn't technically have to pay it, I'm not making money, so how - why am I loading up on debt?" he told the reporter. NPR explores this and other larger issues behind Echo Park's increasingly famous homeless camp.

A reader reports that the occupants of a white sedan fired BB gun pellets at car windows around 4 am on Saturday on Sargent Court near Elysian Park. Similar reports popped up on NextDoor. We could not reach police to confirm.

The “Jungle Gym House,” a 1,560-square-foot creation uphill from Glendale Boulevard, gets a star turn in Architectural Digest. It was dreamt up by its residents, consultant Melanie Ryan and architect Todd Sussman. The “Jungle Gym” nickname seems to derive at least partly from the steel grid at the front of nearly all-black structure.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on the transition road from the southbound 5 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway next to Elysian Park A 27-year-old Glendale man died at the scene.

A six-story, 46-unit apartment building has been proposed for the 1400 block of W. Court, near the Echo Park Pool. The 12,000-square-foot site currently contains several residences, including a structure dating back to 1895.

The L.A. Unified School District set up a COVID-19 vaccination site at the nearby Roybal Learning Center for eligible LAUSD employees, KTLA5 reported. The Moderna vaccine was administered to LAUSD employees 65 and older, and those working at COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. “I’m so happy that I got my vaccination so that I can go back and teach my students,” Mary Rarang, a special education teacher at Hamilton High School in Palms, told KTLA.

Crime

Crimes this week included two assaults with a deadly weapon at Echo Park and Laguna Avenues, an attempted robbery at the same spot two nights later, and a stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Berkeley, according to CrimeMapping.com.

