Several hundred people attended a rally on the west side of the Echo Park Lake on Saturday, focusing on efforts to shift funds for the LAPD to homeless services and housing, The Eastsider reported. The protesters eventually poured onto Echo Park Avenue as they looped around the park. They then marched on to Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's field office on Sunset Boulevard, blocking traffic. There were no reports of major problems.

L.A. firefighters responded to a rubbish fire Monday afternoon at a homeless encampment in the Coronado Street underpass below the 101 Freeway, The Eastsider reported. There were no reports of injuries, but the thick black smoke from the blaze was visible for miles.

Renderings have been released for a new gateway at the eastern entrance of Historic Filipinotown, The Eastsider reported. The gold and green arch is to rise over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge. A total of $452,000 has been committed for the landmark arch.

The Cactus Store on Echo Park Avenue got the nod from the L.A. Times as one of their "14 favorite places to shop for houseplants in L.A." As the store's name implies, The Cactus Store specializes in desert-friendly flora, with plants ranging from a Pygmaeocereus bieblii for $20 to a Dioscorea elephantipes $300.

Lemoyne has emerged as the neighborhood's priciest street when it comes to real estate. This month, a large, 4-bedroom home hidden behind a hedge sold for $2.735 million, a record high for the neighborhood, based on Redfin info. This comes about four months after another Lemoyne home -- a remodeled, 4-bedroom Spanish-style property -- fetched $2.395 million. Apparently fears of pandemic and recession have not scared off all home buyers.

A neighborhood gallery has launched a virtual exhibit dedicated to Donald Trump, reports L.A. Magazine. The group art show and protest is certainly not going to please the president; every piece of art contains the phrase "Fuck Trump." About 200 artists had agreed to submit work for the show.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery near Sunset and Alvarado, two cases of assault with a deadly weapon near Logan and Sunset, and two stolen vehicles on the same day within a block of each other in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Allison, according to CrimeMapping.com.

