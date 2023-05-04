In this issue: A car-ramming rampage ends with an arrest. Photos of Elysian Park go on display - at Elysian Park. And save the date for unlimited tacos.
Echo Park Scene
La Guadalupana Market is long gone but the Virgen de Guadalupe still watches over the parking lot. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.
📢 News & Notes
A man has been arrested on charges of ramming several vehicles in Echo Park and Chinatown with a 2004 Nissan Xterra. Diosdado Tzintzunespindo, 37, of Temecula was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The LAPD has identified more than 13 victims so far. "Given the traffic flows that were going on in those areas in which he moved about, we believe that it's entirely possible that there may be other victims," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. The Eastsider
Firefighters Tuesday morning extinguished a fire in a vacant bungalow on the Barlow Hospital campus in the 2000 block of Stadium Way. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Several neighborhood restaurants and bars are celebrating Cinco De Mayo. El Compadre holds a Cinco De Mayo patio festival with music and margaritas; Semi-Tropic will offer specials on mezcal flights and palomas whiel Bar Flores teased specials and music.
The Unlimited Taco and Music Fest takes place this Saturday, May 6, from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Arushi Gallery, 1243 W. Temple St. With live music, games, giveaways, and all-you-can-eat tacos.
A new red-sauce Italian spot called Donna’s is opening at 1538 Sunset Blvd., formerly the location of Adamae, Eater LA reported. The restaurant is currently hiring staff, front of the house and back. The opening is scheduled for June.
Adam Ianniello, who made a three-year project out of photographing Elysian Park, is having an outdoor photography exhibit at the park's Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. It opens this Sunday with a reception from 11 am to 4 pm, and runs through June 7. Featured will be works from his monograph 'Angels Point,' a collection of pictures along the entire stretch of Angels Point Road. A free signed copy of the book will be hidden in the grove alongside the show, for someone to find. Go here for more info.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included three vehicle break-ins on the same day in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, four shoplifting reports on the same day in the 300 block of Westlake, and robbery in the 1100 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
(0) comments
