A beautiful Echo Park sunset with palm trees and power lines. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital was struck by a ransomware attack over the summer, with its data posted on the ransomware gang’s dark web site, the hospital said. No patients were "at risk of harm" and hospital operations continued without interruption, the hospital said. "We learned that some data was removed from certain backup systems and has been published to a website where criminals post stolen data, also known as the 'dark web,'" said a hospital statement.

The City Council voted to declare the Atwater Bungalows in Echo Park as a city historic landmark. The Atwater Bungalows are named after Dr. H. Gale Atwater, a dentist who bought several parcels and commissioned architect Robert Stacy-Judd to design the Pueblo Revival-style homes. The structures built, between 1930 and 1931, include exposed, protruding beams, adobe-like stucco with rounded corners, and rough, heavy wooden lintels over deeply inset door and window frames.

A man was found dead at the corner of Park Drive and Ewing Street across from Elysian Park, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police officers and firefighters who responded to the scene found a man with visible injuries lying on the sidewalk, an LAPD spokesperson said. The victim, a 25-year-old Latino man named Ezekiel Fierro, was declared dead at the scene. Dodger Drama: In the bottom of the ninth inning, Chris Taylor hit a tie-breaking home run, sending the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday's NL wild-card game. The Dodgers now head to a NL Division Series against the Giants that will begin Friday in San Francisco. Houston Mitchell summed it up in the Los Angeles Times: "That was as stressful a game as I have watched in a long time." LA Times

Former residents of the encampment at Echo Park Lake returned for a get-together, CBS LA reports. Activities included art workshops and scavenger hunts. But the main purpose was to highlight issues surrounding homelessness. The encampment was shut down last March.

Meanwhile, an encampment is also being targeted for removal at MacArthur Park. A portion of the park will be closed temporarily starting Oct. 15, CBS LA reported. The city says the park will be closed for 10 weeks so that crews can tackle deferred maintenance. About 200 homeless people have been living in encampments by the lake. They are being offered alternative shelter, officials said.

Organizers of Funky Sole, the long-running funk-and-soul dance party, are looking for a new home after failing to reach an agreement to stay at The Echo, reports LA Times

The Brite Spot, the neighborhood's oldest restaurant, reopened on Wednesday under new ownership after being closed during most of the COVID-19 outbreak. The diner at 1918 W. Sunset Blvd will operate from 7 am to 11 pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Crime reports last week included a robbery near Park and Echo Park Avenue, a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Morton, and assault with a deadly weapon along the 1100 block of Sunset.

or CrimeMapping.com is out of order again. We'll check back on it next week.

