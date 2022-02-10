In this issue: A new way to own neighborhood real estate shuts down. Street takeover at Sunset and Alvarado. And the restaurant called Slow Burn makes a quick exit.

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Nancy D. Reza for her photo taken from Elysian Park, looking east and across the 5 Freeway.

News & Notes

A police pursuit of a suspected stolen Prius passed through Sunset, Alvarado and other neighborhood streets on Wednesday night. The suspect, who sped through red lights and at one point drove on a sidewalk, was eventually apprehended in Glendale. ABC7

Police were also called to Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street on Sunday night, after numerous vehicles performed stunts in the middle of the intersection. Video posted on the Citizen app showed a large crowd watching the cars as streets were blocked off.

An experiment in neighborhood real estate has ended after nearly two years, The Eastsider reports. Nico, a real estate investment trust with three apartment buildings, was intended to allow residents priced out of the real estate market to benefit from rising property values and rents. But last fall, NICO bought back its shares from 347 investors, and its buildings are now for sale. To make the project work, NICO needed enough income and investors to cover the expenses of being a public company and buying more properties.

A recent hit-and-run crash that injured a cyclist took place along an especially dangerous stretch of Glendale Boulevard, Streetsblog said. A cyclist was hit by a car right where the 2 Freeway empties out onto Glendale. “People who bike and walk know that that part of Glendale Boulevard is even more dangerous and hostile than typical L.A. streets,” Streetsblog said. “What’s wrong there is that Caltrans left an ill-designed stub for a never-built freeway.”

More than 40 apartments would replace a duplex and old manufacturing building at Effie and Allesandro streets, according to plans filed with the city. Project plans for 2210-2212 W. Effie St. / 1655-1661 Allesandro St. call for a 5-story building with 41 units, four of them reserved as affordable.

In south Echo Park, construction netting is coming off of two new apartment buildings with a combined 240 units, Urbanize reports. The six-story buildings at 1314 W. Court St. and 1315 W. Colton St. will each have 120 apartments and parking for 149 vehicles.

Eater LA reports that Slow Burn, the “pan-Asian smokehouse” that occupied the old Bar Avalon space, has closed after less than three weeks in business. Adam Fleischman, the operator behind Slow Burn, seems to have had better luck in the past creating Umami Burger and participating in the development of the 800 Degrees pizza chain. He's still got his gourmet peanut butter and jelly sandwich stand running at Grand Central Market, Eater said.

Crime

Crime reports last week included an aggravated assault in the 600 block of Belmont, a burglary in the 1800 block of Glendale, and two burglaries from vehicles reported near the corner of Academy Road and Elysian Park Drive, according to CrimeMapping.com.

