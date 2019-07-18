Sir Paul was joined by another former Beatle during a concert at Dodger Stadium. The pinkish apartment building nicknamed Big Mama Court sold for about $9 million. And did you have a Chelagua at the Lotus Festival?

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The Fab 2? Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney for an encore at McCartney's Dodger Stadium concert Saturday. Uproxx reports that Sir Richard Starkey -- also known as Ringo -- climbed behind a "stripped back drum kit," and joined Sir Paul for a reprise of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Helter Skelter.” It was reportedly the first time in five years that the surviving members of the Fab Four played together.

"Big Mama Court," a 32-unit apartment complex on Echo Park Avenue, has sold for $9 million, according to Rich Johns and Adam Zunder of KW Commercial, which completed the sale. The previous owners purchased the Spanish-Colonial style property three years ago for $7.2 million and painted the exterior a bright pink -- some would say watermelon -- as part of a plan to make the building look like a "Moroccan boutique hotel." The complex was also previously known as McCallister Manor, but was later nicknamed "Big Mama Court" by the authors of the 1982 book "Courtyard Housing in Los Angeles," in "honor of its tenacious manager."

Who knows what the builder had in mind when a pair of log cabin-style homes were constructed in the early 1980s at the corner of Vestal and Cerro Gordo. But someone with a love for Idaho Lodgepole pine just bought one of those 3-bedroom houses -- for $1.215 million -- or about $135,000 below the asking price.

Echo Park activist Joelle Dobrow appears in a documentary about the struggle for gender equality in Hollywood. Dobrow is known in the neighborhood as head of the Edendale Library Friends Society. But during the 1970s, she was an advocate for fair hiring practices in Hollywood and one of the founding members of the Directors Guild Women’s Committee. The film, This Changes Everything, looks at the history of discrimination against women and the movement to foster equality in the industry.

A photo exhibit of LAPD historic photos and crime scenes curated by Merrick Morton and Robin Blackman of Echo Park are on display in Downtown L.A. Some of the images from The Art of the Archive: Photographs from the Los Angeles Police Archives, were first displayed in the couple's Echo Park gallery, fototeka, nearly 20 years ago. The exhibit runs through Aug. 11.

Events

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Friday, July 19: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, July 20: French Conversation Club

Saturday, July 20: Risk! L.A. - story telling

Monday, July 22: Grow, Cook, Sell - growing and selling food

Tuesday, July 23: Escape Room summer reading challenge

Crime

Crimes over the past week included grand theft in the 1600 block of Sunset, a burglary from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Liberty and three reports of assault with a deadly weapon near Academy and Boylston, according to CrimeMapping.com.