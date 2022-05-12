In this issue: Rite Aid is closing up for good. Two reporters have sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home.

Echo Park Scene

A tree-shaded stairway makes its way through the hills of Elysian Heights.

News & Notes

Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias performed before thousands on Saturday at Dodger Stadium - making him the first comedian ever to perform there, KTLA reported.

The Rite Aid drug store on Glendale Boulevard is closing down for good on May 19 as a cost-cutting move. The Echo Park Rite Aid is among the 145 stores closing by June. What do you want to replace Rite Aid? Take our poll.

Two journalists from the website Knock LA sued the LAPD for alleged civil rights violations related to their arrests while covering the protests and removal of a homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake last year.

The Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway over Beverly Boulevard near Belmont High was dedicated during a celebration Saturday. The 30-foot-tall, more-than-80-foot-wide gateway is officially called “Talang Gabay - Our Guiding Star.”

The Stronghold Climbing Gym is setting up shop on Sunset in a building that stood empty since La Guadalupana closed in early 2018. The opening date has not been announced. This will be the second location for Stronghold, which operates out of the Brewery Arts Complex in Lincoln Heights.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski listed her Elysian Heights home for $2.2 million, Dirt reported. That's just 10% higher than what she paid for the mid-century compound on Valentine Street four years ago.

A six-story, 18-unit residential building is planned for Edgeware Road near Colton Street. The 75-foot-tall structure would replace a fourplex built in 1905 and a home dating back to 1890. The project is one of numerous high-density residential projects that have been completed or are planned south of the 101 Freeway near Temple Street.

Plans are afoot for the former site of Winsome restaurant on 1115 Sunset to serve a modern fusion of Indonesian-Latin cuisine, Eater LA said. For now, the cafe is serving coffee and pastries, and plans to expand its breakfast and daytime food menu.

Crime

Last week's crime reports included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of Lilac, robbery and burglary in the 400 block of Boylston and two assaults with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

