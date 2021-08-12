In this issue: A police chase ends in a dramatic rollover crash. An officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him during a search. And Echo Park is about to get a taste of Detroit-style pizza.

Echo Park Scene

PALMS & VICTORIANS: Thanks to Martin Cox for this photo from Angeleno Heights.

News & Notes

Three people were taken to a hospital and two others taken into custody after crashing into a pair of utility poles by Glendale Boulevard, following a pursuit with police, The Eastsider reported. The car rolled over onto its roof and five occupants exited, surrendering to police shortly afterward. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took three of the occupants to a hospital with traumatic injuries. Power was knocked out to nearby homes and businesses.

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog during a narcotics investigation near Dodger Stadium, The Eastsider said. LAPD officers were conducting the investigation at about 3:20 p.m. near an apartment building in the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard when the dog attacked the officer. The officer shot and killed the dog, then was was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, treated and listed in stable condition.

The city is now testing the water in Echo Park Lake every week after CBS2 found high levels of high levels of e. coli bacteria. Their first test result turned up an estimated e. coli count of 3,500, which the executive officer for the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board called "concerning." The state standards for the lake are a count of around 320 e. coli or less.

A Detroit-like pizza pop-up that has been based out of Glendale is now opening a permanent location at 1305 Portia Street, the Los Angeles Times said. Quarter Sheets, which describes itself on its Instagram as “Glendale’s #1 least authentic Detroit style pizza,” offers square, thick-crust pizza, as well as slab cake desserts. Quarter Sheets will be replacing Trencher, a sandwich shop that will close after Aug 15.

Echo Park-based musician Pachy Garcia spoke with Los Angeles Magazine about his solo project “The Return Of …” A member of the synthpunk group Prettiest Eyes, Garcia launched the solo project in 2019. During quarantine, he addressed the project with renewed focus. “I was happy that I could just stay in and chill and work on music and try to figure out what I wanted to do, but it did definitely take a toll on me,” he told LA Mag. “If there’s something that I learned from the whole thing is that I need people. I need being around people.”

Crime

Crime over the last week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Westlake, a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Echo Park Avenue, and a robbery in the 1600 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

