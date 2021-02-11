In this issue: The ban on overnight RV parking is being expanded to more streets. Preservationists suffer a serious setback to save a bungalow court. And Mohawk Bend goes on hiatus for who knows how long.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A City Council committee voted against declaring a 1920s hillside bungalow court a historic landmark, The Eastsider reported. The vote came after Councilman Gil Cedillo did a flip-flop and withdrew his support for the designation for the Stires Bungalow Court next to Guisados. A developer wants to demolish the ten Sunset Boulevard bungalows to build a 70-unit apartment project. Cedillo said that going from a 10-unit bungalow court to a 70-unit building would increase the city's tight housing supply. The nomination must still go before the full City Council for a vote.

RVs will have fewer places to park overnight on Echo Park streets, reports The Eastsider. The overnight parking ban introduced by Councilman Gil Cedillo includes a stretch of Sunset Boulevard from Vin Scully Way to the 110 Freeway. The restrictions were opposed by those who saw them as targeting the homeless who live in their vehicles.

The Dodger Stadium vaccination site will close temporarily as vaccine supplies run out, The Eastsider reported. The site will close for two days after the city received only 16,000 doses this week. "That is unacceptable ... Los Angeles needs more doses," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Screeching tires could be heard for blocks away on Sunday night after drivers took over Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street for burnouts and other stunts in the middle of the intersection. Someone took pics and posted on Twitter.

Mohawk Bend and restaurant and brewpub closed on Sunday "until further notice," but vowed to reopen at some point, according to a post on the Mohawk Bend Instagram. The closure comes only a week after LA restaurants were allowed to resume outdoor service. "We now realize that in order to truly rise from these Covid ashes, we need to close our doors for now. We do see this as an opportunity to keep everyone in our community as safe as possible, take a breath, and rebuild.

Crime

Crimes this week included brandishing a weapon near Park and Lemoyne, a robbery near Bellevue and Boylston, and arson in the 200 block of Union, according to CrimeMapping.com.

