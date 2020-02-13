In this issue: Echo Park now has an overnight parking lot for those who live in their cars. A hair salon on Sunset gets soaked. And a new restaurant could take up residence in a Glendale Boulevard duplex.

The Safe Parking Program that allows people who live in their vehicles to park overnight in secure parking lots has expanded to Echo Park, The Eastsider reported. The parking lot at the Edendale branch library will provide 14 spaces from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. every day of the week. A visit to the Echo Park lot early Sunday night found only two vehicles in the library parking lot, one of which belonged to the security guard assigned to the site. But use of the safe parking lot is expected to grow, officials said.

Several city departments conducted another cleanup Wednesday at Echo Park Lake, where previous cleanups focusing on homeless encampments have been contentious. A statement issued by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said the maintenance day was designed to ensure the park is accessible and to provide outreach to the homeless. A notice advised those living in the park that all personal belongings had to be moved while the cleanup was underway.

Cecilia Cabello, the Echo Park resident who heads Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign in California, spoke to The New York Times about engaging and mobilizing Latino/a voters. "On paper we’re all equal, but that’s obviously not true," she told the Times. "So we have to work until it’s actually true for everyone. A lot of what Latinidad is to me is getting that work done.”

A hair salon at Sunset and Douglas was drenched with water after an SUV apparently sheared off a fire hydrant next to the building. Photos and a video clip posted on Facebook showed a geyer of water falling across the roof of the Prado Hair Studio. It's not clear what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

A fire at a single-story home in the 300 block of North Douglas Street was knocked down early Sunday morning, The Eastsider reported. Firefighters kept flames from spreading into nearby vegetation and onto other nearby buildings, including the Echo Park branch library. No injuries were reported.

The huge hole that was excavated at the northwest corner of Echo Park and Grafton is for underground parking for a mixed-use development, Urbanize reports. The three-story building is to have 35 apartments and 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

A man who alleges he was beaten and suffered a traumatic brain injury outside Dodger Stadium in 2015 reached a settlement with the team and two other fans, The Eastsider reported. Ariel D. Auffant, a Bakersfield geologist, claims he was confronted and attacked in the parking lot after a playoff game, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the pavement. But lawyers for the Dodgers and the other fans maintained that Auffant was one of four men who were the aggressors. Terms of the settlement were not revealed.

We told you earlier this month that The Park restaurant would be closing in March, with the owner signing off with a poem by Robert Frost. Now Eater LA identifies the new owners as Dave Abrams, a partner of Crawfords chicken restaurant, and Johnny Jeltema, a consultant who spent time at Covell, the Los Feliz bar. The two did not say much about what they plan to serve, saying only to expect “reasonable prices and genuine hospitality.” So, what's a reasonable price at a restaurant these days?

The folks behind the newly opened Tilda wine bar and store on Echo Park Avenue are a busy bunch. The group is working on a larger restaurant next door to Tilda in the same building. And now comes word they're planning a third spot in another part of the neighborhood. Jason Goldman and Christian Stayner of Tilda LLC have applied for a state license to serve alcohol as part of a planned restaurant in what is now a duplex on Glendale Boulevard. "There are plans for a sit down restaurant concept for the property at 1506 Glendale Boulevard which will be announced at a later date," said a spokeswoman. "We'll keep you posted."

Why I Love Echo Park

"I love climbing stairs and hills like a mountain goat, looking out on inspiring vistas, spending time with my diverse neighbors, and eating local restaurants' delicious specialties," says Laurel Felt, a speaking coach who has lived here for three years.

She recommends Andante Coffee Roasters on Sunset as a home away from home. "Great place to enjoy really high-quality coffee and immerse in productive work sessions!"

Events



Friday, Feb. 14: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, Feb. 15: Laugh Therapy

Sunday, Feb. 16: Grand Opening of Silverback Coffee of Rwanda

Monday, Feb. 17: Soleil Arachnide - short films

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Black History Month Trivia Competition

Thursday, Feb. 20: Stories at Stories - comedic storytelling

Crime

CrimeMapping.com is still out of commission for the Echo Park area. We'll try again next week.

