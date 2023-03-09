In this issue: City Council members propose making L.A. a sanctuary city. Officials work to drive away Fast & Furious fans. And slacklining in Elysian Park.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
This sign at Cerro Gordo Street and Echo Park Avenue speaks the truth. Thank you to reader Noel Rogers for the pic.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Both Echo Park's City Council members are for Los Angeles to become a sanctuary city - a move that would officially bar the use of any municipal resources, property or personnel from being used for federal immigration enforcement. Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez of joined the proposal with Nithya Raman. "As the daughter of two Mexican immigrants myself, I know how important and overdue these protections are to our community members," Hernandez said in a statement. The Eastsider
City officials and activists are working to deter street racing and stunts in Angeleno Heights, ahead of May's release of the latest "Fast & Furious" movie. Ever since scenes were first filmed there for the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Angeleno Heights has been a magnet for street racing and other stunts. The most recent plans to deal with this were presented Saturday afternoon by city transportation officials and Streets Are For Everyone at Marion Park, across from Bob’s Market, which appears in "Fast & Furious" as Toretto’s Market. Proposed changes include:
- Creating a traffic circle at Marion Avenue & East Kensington Road with plastic bollards
- Reducing Bellevue Avenue near Marion Park to one lane in each direction and reducing lane widths
- Making Kensington south of Marion one-way northbound
- Adding angled parking on the west side of Bellevue
- Adding stop signs, crosswalks, and traffic ovals at Bellevue and Boylston Street
The Eastsider watches "slacklining" at Elysian Park - a sport similar to tightrope walking, but on a looser line, and much lower to the ground in some cases. “Climbers have always been interested in strange balance games,” said Kate Mullen, who co-owns Stronghold Climbing Gym in Lincoln Heights. “It has been a part of the subculture of climbing for some time."
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included six reports of theft - four by pickpocketing - in the 1000 block of Stadium Way, an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of Berkeley, and a vehicle theft and vehicle break-in near Temple and Edgeware, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What did you think of today's Echo Park Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.