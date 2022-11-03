Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Running low on marigolds for your altar? There was plenty to pick from at Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.
News & Notes
The man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her apartment last month is in custody, having landed in jail a few days after the incident for a different crime. Police say that Alex Hernandez, 62, is the suspect in the sexual assault of a woman on Oct. 9 as she returned to her apartment after walking her dog at Echo Park Lake. The suspect pushed the woman's door open as she tried to enter.
No-encampment zones have become a big issue in the Council District 13 race, the L.A. Times said. Incumbent Mitch O’Farrell has emerged as a strong proponent and active user of the law. In contrast, opponent Hugo Soto-Martinez has called the anti-encampment law ineffective and said he’s interested in repealing it.
The owners ofCookbook, the tiny gourmet grocery, want to sell beer and wine. Jonathan Shook of Joint Venture Restaurant Group, which owns Cookbook, Helen's Wines and Jon & Vinny's diner, is seeking city permission to sell beer and wine to-go from the store in the Del Mor apartment building at Echo Park and Delta. If Shook is successful, Cookbook would be the second store on the block to sell beer and wine. The developer of the new apartment building next door secured a beer & wine license for one of the storefronts up for lease.
Speaking of the Del Mor apartments ... Los Rodeos, a vintage clothing store, has opened in one of the storefronts. Meanwhile, Le Boudoir, a lingerie store featuring vintage fashion and woman-owned brands, is preparing to open a few storefronts down.
A colorful Spanish-style home on Preston Avenue recently sold for $1.2 million, making it the neighborhood's most expensive single-family-home sale in the past week, according to Redfin. The three-bedroom last changed hands in 2000 when it sold for $229,000.
Crimes last week included assault with a deadly weapon near Temple and Edgeware, motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Scott, and burglary from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Logan, according to CrimeMapping.com.
