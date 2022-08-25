In this issue: A man was killed in this month's second fatal shooting. Residents are furious over Fast & Furious fans. And the neighborhood's latest coffee house opens.
Echo Park Scene
News & Notes
One man was fatally shot Friday evening in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, The Eastsider reported. According to the county coroner, the victim was 32-year-old Ricardo Nunez Garcia, who died from a gunshot wound to the back and abdomen. A suspect, believed to be in his 60s, fled the scene westbound on Avalon in an SUV, based on preliminary information.
Police have not said whether the shooting was gang-related or if there was a suspect or suspects in custody. Detectives declined requests for an interview.
A sidewalk memorial at the scene of the shooting pays honors Ricky, aka Bago. Echo Park gang graffiti covered the surrounding walls and building.
It was the second fatal shooting in Echo Park this month.
Angeleno Heights residents have complained for years about "Fast & Furious" movie fans driving dangerously in the neighborhood. Now protests are planned on Friday as the latest Fast & Furious installment is filmed along East Kensington Road, says The Eastsider.
The first brick-and-mortar location for Canyon Coffee roasters has opened up at 1559 Echo Park Ave., the L.A. Times said. Along with their signature coffee, the new shop also offers fresh pastries, sandwiches, and toasts, as well as ceramic mugs by local artists.
The Brite Spot on Sunset is up for lease - again. A listing from Urbanlime asks for rent of $10,872.42. The landmark restaurant, which opened in 1949, has gone through several different owners in recent years. Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister owned it for 14 years before selling it in 2018 to a new ownership group. It was eventually sold to the owners of Burbank's Lancers Family Restaurant. They, in turn, closed the restaurant last month, less than a year after taking it over.
L.A. Springs, a pilates studio, announced on Instagram that it's opening a branch in Echo Park. City business permits place it at 2145 Sunset Blvd., next to Mohawk Bend.
On that same stretch of Sunset, Levant Bistro has opened its gluten-free and soy-free artisanal bistro in the Mohawk Collective shopping center.
Crime
Crimes last week included a robbery near Sunset and Douglas, assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Laveta, and burglary in the 1200 block of Innes, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
