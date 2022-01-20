In This Issue: Two men are wounded in a Saturday morning shootout. L.A. Unified's new superintendent visits the Elysian Heights Arts Magnet. And the Cactus Store has branched out.

If you value the EP Weekly's round up of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

• Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

It seems like every hilly neighborhood has a spot called Kite Hill. Here's a shot of Echo Park's Kite Hill, courtesy of Russell Quinn.

Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

News & Notes

An argument turned into a shooting along the well-to-do 2100 block of Park Drive, leaving two men wounded. The street features million-dollar homes across from the trails of Elysian Park. The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The shootout took place about 3-1/2 months after a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting nearby at Park and Ewing Street.

The body of an 81-year-old homeless man was found on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Boylston Street, just north of the 110 Freeway. The man has been identified as Russell Knox. The cause of his death was pending further investigation.

There's now a COVID-19 testing site at Echo Park Lake, Spectrum News said. The location operates Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The test is free and can be booked here.

Natalia Molina writes in the L.A. Times about taking care of her triple-vaxxed mother, who is nonetheless suffering from COVID in Echo Park. Molina talks about functioning as her Latina family's "anger translator." Molina writes: "Translating isn't just about language. It is also about being able to wield enough cultural capital and know how to ask — even challenge — the powers that be to get what your family needs." Molina's mother worked at Nayarit, a Mexican restaurant that once operated in Echo Park.

Incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho visited Elysian Heights Arts Magnet School on Friday morning in his first official appearance at an LAUSD campus. "This is a school that embodies and exemplifies all that is right about public education, from the parents' energy .... to the excitement of teachers, parents, and obviously the most important element, the students."

The Los Angeles City Council voted to enforce its anti-camping law at 58 new locations, including the perimeter of Elysian Park. The law went into effect on Sept. 3 and prohibits sleeping, sitting, camping and obstructing the public right of way within 500 feet of "sensitive" facilities, including schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries.

Slow Burn, which describes itself as an Asian smokehouse, has opened its doors. The new restaurant, by Umami Burger founder Adam Fleischman, features an Asian-fusion menu, with items ranging from Thai-style pork ribs to pan-fried ramen noodles and coconut butter mochi. Slow Burn replaces Bar Avalon in the Mohawk Collective shopping center, 2112 Sunset Blvd.

The Cactus Store on Echo Park Avenue has expanded into new locations and businesses after opening seven years ago, according to Architectural Digest. When the store first opened in 2015, it didn’t even officially have a name. Now it officially does. It also opened a seasonal shop in New York City and expanded its services to include outdoor furniture and full-service landscape design that can go beyond cactus and succulents. In addition, the Glassell Park-based company is currently working on a nature show.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a stolen vehicle near Santa Ynez and Bonnie Brae, a vehicle break-in along the 1400 block of Lake Shore, and an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.