Historic preservationists have raised objections, and are raising money, in response to a proposed six-story development on the site of Taix restaurant, reports The Eastsider. The Echo Park Historical Society (Eastsider publisher Jesus Sanchez is a board member) has gone on record opposing the proposal, while the Silver Lake Heritage Trust has launched an online petition and fundraising campaign to have the building declared a historic monument.

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Mike Taix, who sold the property to a developer last year, said in a first-person opinion piece that there's really nothing historic -- or original -- about the chalet style building that houses his restaurant. He said the development, which would include a smaller version of his restaurant, will save Taix over the long term. "I understand this an emotional issue for some, but not more than it is for to me, as I grew up in the restaurant and have worked there for multiple decades."

The largest COVID-19 testing site in L.A. opened at Dodger Stadium this week, The Eastsider reported. This site is designed to test as many as 6,000 people a day, said Mayor Eric Garcetti, accommodating three times more people than any other site in the county. But like the opening of baseball season, the opening of the testing site caused a major traffic jam on Tuesday, with a line of vehicles stretching for a mile and a half outside the stadium. Any county resident can get tested for free, but must make an appointment online ahead of time.

Plans have been filed for building a 14-unit apartment building at 1932 Park Ave., just up the block from Echo Park Lake. Three units have been set aside as affordable housing.

Friday, May 29: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, May 29: Laundry Truck for the homeless

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included arson in the 1600 block of Morton, a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Alvarado, and theft from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Lilac Terrace, according to CrimeMapping.com.

