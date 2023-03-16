In this issue: Seniors are coming to the defense of the fence at at Echo Park Lake. Encampments near Alvarado have been removed. And a look back at the first woman to serve as a City Council member, and, for a brief time, as mayor.
Echo Park Scene
Nightfall at Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
News & Notes
Some neighbors are working to keep the chainlink fence around Echo Park Lake or replace it with a nicer barrier. In the wake of Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez's plan to take down the fence, residents of a nearby senior living community are circulating a petition not only to keep the fence but to upgrade it to wrought iron, The Eastsider said.
Speaking of the fence: Councilman Soto-Martinez is holding two Townhall meetings on the topic:
- Thursday, March 16: En Español - 5 pm en El Centro del Pueblo, 1157 Lemoyne St. Register here
- Saturday, March 18: In English - 3 pm at the Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N Alvarado St. Register here
People from encampments in the area of Alvarado Street and the 101 freeway underpass are being moved into the Hotel Silver Lake, according to the office of City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez. Other formerly unhoused residents of the motel, however, are apparently being moved out, according to a Tweet from Fairfax Mutual Aid. Council District 13 office said they were not part of the decision to move people out. The mayor's office did not respond to questions by press time.
The annual L.A. Marathon is this Sunday, and as usual, it starts from Dodger Stadium and circles through Downtown before coming back through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood. The Eastsider has more details, including the schedule and street closures.
An Echo Park man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for using an online messenger app to attempt to sexually traffic two children — ages 7 and 9 — and for distributing sexually explicit images of children, the L.A. Daily News reported. Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, was also sentenced to a lifetime period of supervised release. He agreed to a guilty plea last September.
Plans for a new residential-retail complex at 1483-1503 Sunset Blvd. have survived an appeal to the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, Urbanize reported. Current plans call for a six-story building with 104 apartments and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. A timeline for the project has yet to be disclosed but construction is expected to take 23 months.
The Eastsider looks at the life and home of Estelle Lawton Lindsey, the city's first female City Council member. Also the council's first female president - for a day. And the first female mayor. Also for a day. Or so.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included two grand thefts and theft from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Sunset, an assault with a deadly weapon near Laguna and Echo Park Avenue, and a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Laveta, according to CrimeMapping.com.
