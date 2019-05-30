Construction will finally begin on a skatepark. More apartments are planned for the south end of EP. And Lot 1 Cafe closes for good.

Memorial Day Weekend was cool and damp. But at least Sunday's gray skies gave way to a double rainbow over Elysian Heights. Thanks to one of our readers for the photo!

News & Notes

A groundbreaking ceremony will finally be held for the Echo Park Skate Park, more than 10 years after the idea was first conceived, according to The Eastsider. The city plans to build the skate park on the site of the former Echo Park Shallow Pool at Bellevue and Echo Park avenues next to the 101 Freeway. The park is to have 7,100 square feet of skating area, complete with a "hip," a "waterfall," and a "hubba" ledge (you'll have to ask a skater to explain these). Groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Lot 1 Cafe on Sunset has closed after 11 years, without explanation. In a company Facebook post. owner Eileen Leslie said, "I have closed my beloved Lot 1. I don't feel comfortable explaining my reasoning for closing it at this time. I continue as the owner of the building so I freely made this choice." Leslie went on to recall buying the building in 2003, "when no one would be caught dead at this end of the Blvd," and starting Lot 1 in 2008. She went on to express a sincere thanks to the people who supported her music venue and brunch spot throughout the years. Lot 1 Café was at 1533 W. Sunset. Blvd.

A rubbish fire flared up along the Harbor (110) Freeway near Dodger Stadium, apparently near a homeless encampment, Patch reported. It caused miles of traffic jams along the southbound side of the freeway.

Another large apartment building is planned for the south end of the neighborhood. A developer is seeking permission to build a 39-unit building on a vacant lot at 162 N. Douglas near Colton, according to the Planning Department. The applicant wants to build a project that is larger and would have less parking than would normally be allowed in return for reserving four units for extremely low-income tenants under the city's Transit Oriented Communities program.

Events

Crime

Crimes over the past week included grand theft in the 1400 block of Glendale, burglary in the 1700 block of Grafton and two assaults with a deadly weapon near Edgeware and Bellevue, according to CrimeMapping.com.