In this issue: Why enrollment keeps falling at a neighborhood school. An old Prius owner's catalytic converter woes. And the story of Marty, an orange tabby who serves as a "community cat" for a building.
The domes of Saint Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Church reflect the morning sun.
As enrollment continues to drop throughout the L.A. Unified School District, Clifford Math & Technology Magnet is one of the schools feeling the effect, The Eastsider reported. They are down to 101 students compared to 159 in the 2017-18 school year. After avoiding losing a teacher because of falling enrollment, staff and parents are now focused on raising awareness of the K-5 school. “We want people to give Clifford a chance,” said Matthew Bookman, a parent of two Clifford students.
A real estate firm that bought Echo Park's tallest building earlier this year plans to build a seven-story apartment building next door. An affiliate of CIM Group filed plans for a 36-unit apartment building on a triangular site now occupied by a parking garage on Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue, said CIM. Four units would be set aside for extremely low-income households.
An Echo Park man was among the owners of old Priuses highlighted in a Los Angeles Times report on catalytic converter thefts. After thieves struck his car in December 2020, Steven Simon spent $1,500 to replace the converter and install a shield to thwart future thefts. Fifteen months later, the entire vehicle was stolen. When it was recovered, the converter and shield were gone.
Echo Park's first oyster bar, The Lonely Oyster, will begin serving a full dinner menu tonight (Sept. 8) as part of its grand opening, says Jenna Corbin, the restaurant's creative director (who has also been a long-time server at nearby Taix). Chef Carlos Lopez will head a kitchen that will serve brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night plates and oysters complemented with wine and cocktails. The Lonely Oyster is the latest Echo Park endeavor for owner Don Andes. He has been with the Holloway Bar (which occupied the same building at 1320 Echo Park Ave.) and Little Joy Cocktails.
A 1907 Craftsman in Angelino Heights is one of the "7 Craftsman Homes That Are All About Cozy Grandness," says Architectural Digest. The renovation by entrepreneur Yoram Heller and architect Andre Herrero led to a bright, idiosyncratic result. "Call it a meeting of the minds," the Digest said, "eccentric, design-obsessed, and slightly demented minds."
Marty, a short-haired orange tabby cat that lives behind a brick storefront on Alvarado, is one of the felines profiled in KCET's "Where to Visit the Internet-Famous Cats of Los Angeles (And Beyond)." Marty is called a "community cat" because all the building tenants, including Tierra Mia Coffee and Lemon Frog Shop, take care of him. Marty has 68 Instagram followers - and, even more impressive for a cat, is following 20 other Instagrammers.
Is this your dog? If so it was found wandering around Sunset on Wednesday morning. The reader who found the animal said the dog has a microchip, but the number associated with it no longer belongs to the owner. Send an email to paigethorsen@aol.com if you are the owner or know who is.
As the heat wave continues, the Echo Park Indoor Pool on Colton Street is open throughout the week - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Crimes last week included burglary in the 2100 block of Sunset, attempted robbery near Glendale and Temple, and four assaults Sunday night in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, not far from the stadium during a Dodger game, according to CrimeMapping.com.
News That Hits Home
