In this issue: Residents reported a brief snow shower. A huge pine tree damaged a hospital building. And Echo Park serves as the setting for a new noir film.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Echo Park: A rainbow in the mist of Echo Park Lake's fountain competes with those snow-capped mountains for your attention. Thanks to Susan Biddlecomb for her photo.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
There were reports of snow -- or at least snow flakes and fluff -- falling Wednesday in parts of Echo Park, as well as in other Eastside neighborhoods. "It melted so quickly. It was so ridiculous," said Robin Blackman, who caught sight of the flurries along the 1800 block of Park Drive. "It was just sort of flittering in the sky, and by the time it hit, it melted.”
The strong winds yesterday also sent a large tree crashing down onto an administrative building on the Barlow Hospital campus by Elysian Park. There were no injuries, but a small branch pierced the roof, according to Barlow spokesperson Julia Shimizu. As the workers, "Of course they were terrified," Shimizu said.
Last weekend's storm also brought about three inches of rain to Elysian Heights, according to measurements taken on Saturday. The neighborhood was also hit by power outages. One resident said her electricity was out for 37 hours. "Definitely shows how we need a better power infrastructure in L.A., as more things go electric," she said. Shortly before that storm, the neighborhood also saw some hail. "Two minutes of mad hail at Park Avenue & Glendale Boulevard," said Estaire Press.
A tiny home village seems to be in the works for the area of Downtown Medical Center on Temple Street. Planning documents call for reduced parking to accommodate the project, which are used to house homeless residents. Mark Valentino, CEO of Downtown Medical, is listed as the applicant but said the hospital generally does not respond to media inquiries. Christopher Yee, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, said the interim housing director is unaware of any LAHSA-funded sites planned for that spot.
Film Threat reviews "Proof Sheet," a noir set in Echo Park. In it, Leo Llenas plays Angel Lopez, a photo lab worker who gets involved with a woman who then goes missing. "It’s a fun thrill ride that will sneak up on you if you give it a chance," the review stated.
Two neighborhood coffee houses made it onto the L.A. Times’ list of "19 cafes that make L.A. a world-class coffee destination." Canyon Coffee, which opened only last August on Echo Park Avenue, was singled out for, among other things, its rotating selection of single-origin coffees. Meanwhile on Temple Street, Bloom & Plume Coffee features single-origin espressos and a purple entrance framed with greenery. "No coffee shop exterior is more uplifting," said the Times.
American Songwriter recalls when Glenn Frey of The Eagles helped Jackson Browne write the Eagles hit, "Take It Easy." This was around 1971, when the two men were living in the same apartment complex at 1020 Laguna Ave.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a burglary in the 2400 block of Bellevue (the same block where a robbery had occurred just a few days earlier), assault with a deadly weapon near Echo Park Avenue and Paul Terrace, and two thefts - one grand, one petty - in the 1600 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What did you think of today's Echo Park Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.