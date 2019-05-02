A new book showcases designer Gere Kavanaugh of Angelino Heights. Someone turned a billboard into a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. And Mayor Eric Garcetti celebrated Arbor Day with a "Tree Summit" in Elysian Park.

Echo Park Scene

Apartment row on Scott Avenue. Photo by Jesus Sanchez

News & Notes

The New York Times interviewed transgender comedian and actress Patti Harrison, who shares a two-bedroom Echo Park house with a roommate. The 28-year-old has been busy writing for the Netflix animated series Big Mouth and appearing on the Hulu TV series Shrill. She addressed President's Trump ban on trans people during an episode of the Tonight Show. Having the ability to serve in the military, she told the audience, is like “I don’t want to go to your baby shower, but I want the invite.”

Designer Gere Kavanaugh of Angelino Heights is the subject of a new book, A Colorful Life: Gere Kavanaugh, Designer. The 90-year-old has been involved in industrial, interior and architectural design during a career that began in the 1950s. Kavanaugh "epitomized the craft and folk vibe of the '60s and '70s California design scene," according to publisher Princeton Architectural Press. Kavanaugh was quoted in an Eastsider story about the growing use of black, gray, brown and other dark colors on storefronts and homes. “I am not a fan of gray,” she said. “Gray is fabulous in Seattle and the East. It has more bounce. The way they use gray here is more flat.”

Artist Larry M. Nichols passed away earlier this month in the Echo Park hilltop home he shared with his husband and partner of 42 years, Rob Kibler. Nichols had a 30-year career as a layout artist and director and was also a painter and jewelry maker. Nichols was 84.

A billboard facing the southbound 101 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard was turned into a tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, The Eastsider reported. It's not known who is responsible but the word "Thrash" is included in two spots on the billboard.

Mayor Eric Garcetti celebrated Arbor Day during a "Tree Summit" of urban foresters and city officials that in Elysian Park, according to My News LA. Public Works commissioner Cecilia Cabello of Echo Park said trees are an "equity issue" and provide "much needed canopy in under-shaded and under-served areas of our city."

The plan to run a gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium has taken a step forward, with Metro's Board of Directors agreeing to advance the project to the environmental review process, Patch reported.

Need a bite to eat before a Dodger game? Eater LA is pointing readers to a few favorite places along Sunset. At Cosa Buona, folks can walk away with wings, two pizzas, a six pack of beer or a bottle of wine for a set price. Baby Blues has a fixed special for a bucket of beer, ribs, cornbread and beans. Burgers, fries and a drink are less than $10 at Patra Burgers. Meanwhile, Button Mash is a spot for video games, tofu balls, ramen and burgers. If you're hungry for a more upscale pre-game dining experience, head to Winsome for its bone marrow street corn.

A new juice bar is going into the storefront formerly occupied by Rewind Audio. A building permit has been issued to convert the retail space at 1041 Alvarado, located just south of Sunset, into a takeout juice bar. This is one of the last remaining vacant spaces in the Mohawk Bend shopping complex. No word yet on what juice bar is moving in, so please pass along any tips on the subject.

Crimes over the past week included a robbery at Bellevue and Echo Park, grand theft in the 1100 block of Glendale and an aggravated assault in the 800 block of Merwin, according to CrimeMapping.com.