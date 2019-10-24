Unhappiness over film shoots has spurred a community meeting in Angelino Heights. Scary fire weather means you may have to move your car. And more wine bars and baked goods are coming to Echo Park.

Council District 1 is hosting a meeting to deal with complaints about filming in Angelino Heights. The neighborhood's restored Victorian, Craftsman and other historic homes make it a popular spot for location shoots -- but not always popular with residents. "The council office is responding to the community's concerns and complaints so are bringing together Film LA, LAPD and residents to discuss how we can mitigate them," said a spokesman for Councilman Gil Cedillo. "We ask residents to call us in the moment when they have a concern during filming. That way our staff can intervene with Film LA and the film company." The meeting will be held from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on Oct 29 at Central City Action Committee, 534 E. Edgeware.

The dining complex that's been under construction at 1507 Echo Park Avenue is just about done, according to Eater L.A., and the first thing that's supposed to open is is Tilda, a wine bar and casual restaurant. Customers will also be able to purchase bottles to take home. After Tilda's opening comes the Italian restaurant Etti, which will focus on rustic Roman-style Italian food.

Meanwhile, on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple, the new bakery Clark Street Bread is about to open, the bakery says on Instagram. It appears Clark Street is already baking wholesale bread orders at its new Echo Park home, but the cafe and retail bakery have yet to open. It’s a big move for owner Zack Hall, a former guitarist who started the bakery in the kitchen of his West Hollywood apartment. Clark Street Bread will open at 311 Glendale Blvd.

And more wine and restaurant news: After previously serving just coffee and brunch, Bar Avalon is now more like, well, a bar. The cafe has added dinner service featuring shareable items and a selection of wines, which come from the newly opened EVE Bottle Shop, a wine store connected to the restaurant. Bar Avalon is at 2112 W. Sunset in the Mohawk Bend shopping center.

The firecracker that damaged a homeless man’s tent at the Glendale Boulevard underpass earlier this month is part of a larger pattern of attacks on the homeless, according to the L.A. Times. At least eight different incidents since late August involved flammable liquids or makeshift explosives -- some caused by outsiders, others by homeless people. Beyond that, there were 2,500 fires -- accidental or otherwise -- involving the homeless in L.A. in 2018, double the number from the previous year. The city is on track for that number to rise again this year.

Demi Lovato has gotten a new tattoo in honor of her friend, 31-year-old model Thomas Trussell III, who was found dead at the Super 8 motel on Sunset on Oct 8, according to Page Six. The tattoo consists of a "T" in scripted font on the inside of her forearm. Her caption on her Instagram photo says "A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever." The official cause of death has not yet been established. Move that car! The L.A. Fire Department has imposed Red Flag parking restrictions on narrow hillside streets beginning at 8 am on Thursday, Oct. 24. This means no parking will be allowed on streets with Red Flag warning signs for at least 24 hours if dry and windy weather conditions continue. Go here to sign up for Red Flag alerts.

Friday, October 25: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Friday, October 25: Hallowe’en Super 8 Spooktacular

Saturday, October 26: Harvest Festival & Dia de Los Muertos at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet

Tuesday, October 29: Great Pumpkin Prize Drawing

Crimes this week included an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, a robbery at Laveta and Temple, and a grand theft from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.

