Echo Park Scene

Echo Park after a storm. Thanks to Sandra Ross for the photo.

News & Notes

Wilder clothing store gets a visit from Apparel News. Denim industry veteran Susan Lee moved her vintage clothing store into a Sunset storefront a little more than a year ago after having first operated out of her parents’ plant nursery. Traces of that origin remain, with plants on display and seed packets for sale. “When you’re dealing with vintage, there is only one of everything, so it makes it harder to buy,” Lee told Apparel News. “You have to take unique pieces and build a story out of completely different pieces.”

A veteran of the old Bob Baker Marionette Theater from its old Echo Park days is invited for personal appearances with a sad, gangster marionette named El Triste. "The superpower Triste has is to take sadness from people," said puppeteer Cain Carias.

The Happy Mediums Deli pop-up and Bacetti on Echo Park Avenue were listed by Thrillist among its favorite meals of the year. Thrillist also included Monty’s Good Burger in its list of best vegan picks in the city.

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club has begun walk-up and pre-order service in the former Trencher sandwich shop on Portia Street near Sunset Boulevard. Whole pizzas and pizza by the slice are available. Wine, too.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 1800 block of Berkeley, assault with a deadly weapon near Sunset and Laveta, and burglary in the 1400 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

