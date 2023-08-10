The neighborhood shopping and dining scene is buzzing with new and soon-to-open businesses. Read on for details.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
The sculptures of Peter Shire shine in the morning sun. Photo by Jesus Sanchez
📢 News & Notes
A female pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a big rig on the 101 Freeway. The collision was reported at 3:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Benton Way and Alvarado Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Eastsider
Sprouts, the grocery chain, is apparently set to take over the vacant Rite Aid on Glendale Boulevard. This would put Sprouts only a block away from Vons and a short walk from Lassen's -- increasing competition for neighborhood grocery store customers. Since the drug store closed last year, the building has been a temporary Halloween store and, briefly, a homeless encampment. Now, according to permits, Sprouts is stepping in. As first reported in What Now L.A, the chain has applied for a state beer and wine license, and a plan has been filed with the city to change the building to a grocery.
Silverlake Flea founder Fiora Boes is launching DÉBRIS, an indoor marketplace scheduled to open Sept. 8 next to the outdoor market. Located next to the Taix restaurant parking lot on Sunset Boulevard, the former medical office will showcase fashion finds from the Flea and local artisan goods and vintage items, Boes said. DÉBRIS will be at 1931 Sunset Blvd. Open six days a week (closed Tuesdays).
A five-story, 68-foot-high, 32-unit apartment building is planned at 126-132 N. Park View St., near Beverly Boulevard. The site is mostly vacant, but the project would involve demolishing the sole structure -- a one-bedroom, single-family home that dates back to 1903, according to city records. The applicant is listed as David Ravanshenas from Park View Capital LLC.
The owner of El Prado bar on Sunset has opened an ice cream shop across the street, at 1814 W. Sunset Boulevard, Eater LA reported. Fluffy’s ice cream parlor serves organic ice cream along with frozen treats like affogatos, banana splits, and root beer floats. They also have coffee, as well as sandwiches with ham and cheese, or just plain cheese.
Rhonda Reynolds, co-founder of Masa of Echo Park, was among the 16 "women of the year" from the 30th Congressional District who were honored recently at a luncheon with House Rep. Adam Schiff. Adam Schiff
A pop-up with Philadelphia-style hoagies is appearing about once a week at Echo Park Lake, Thrillist reported. Delco Rose Hoagies are perfect, Thrillist said — "sharp from the vinegar and pepperoncini balanced with a slick of good olive oil, anchored by precisely calibrated slices of cold cuts, all supported by a sturdy baguette."
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Echo Park, motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of Lakeshore, and grand theft from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Stadium Way, according to CrimeMapping.com.
