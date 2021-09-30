In this issue: Dodger Stadium had its worst month crime-wise this past August. A proposal to move Echo Park into a different council district failed -- for now. And COVID-19 forced one bar to close temporarily while another suspended operations until next year.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Now, read on!

Echo Park Scene

The blooms of the Echo Park Lake lotus have faded but the lilies are still going strong. Thanks to Debbie Spinelli for the photo.

News & Notes

There were more crimes reported at Dodger Stadium in August than in any other month since records have been available, Crosstown LA reported. The LAPD reported 31 violations, the highest total in a single month since the department made its data publicly accessible in 2010. The most common incident by far was battery, with 15 reported attacks - more than the entire rest of the season combined.

City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell - whose Council District 13 field office is a familiar sight on Sunset - has been elected president pro tem of the City Council. This means he acts as presiding officer if Council President Nury Martinez is ever unavailable. O'Farrell's district streches from Echo Park to Hollywood.

Speaking of O'Farrell … There was some drama involving Council District 13 as the city redraws district boundaries to reflect the latest census numbers. Late last week preliminary maps drawn by the L.A. City Council Redistricting Commission showed that most of Echo Park would be included in Council District 1, which is headed by Gil Cedillo, instead of Council District 13.

O'Farrell’s supporters urged residents to weigh in during commission meetings in favor of leaving most of Echo Park in Council District 13. One man said he waited 2 hours on hold to express his opinions before he hung up. Nevertheless, the commission changed course and left most of Echo Park in O'Farrell's control -- for now. The commission is scheduled to release its recommended draft map tonight but that is still subject to change over the next couple of weeks.

Konbi, the little Japanese sandwich shop on Sunset Boulevard that has been quietly gathering national accolades, is now planning to open another location, this time in Culver City, Eater LA reported. Having just debuted in the Michelin Guide, Konbi is setting up shop next to Go Get Em Tiger at the One Culver development on Culver Boulevard. The new branch is expected to open sometime in 2022.

Although the new album by Rod Gator (formerly Rod Melancon) is called “For Louisiana,” one track from it is “Out Here in Echo Park,” a song has recently gotten some radio play on KCSN. "Down there where Benton and Bellevue meet," Gator sings, "she says they're throwing fireworks in the street." Yep, sounds like Benton and Bellevue alright (Though, technically, the intersection is in Silver Lake, but we won't quibble on this one). Gator told The Bluegrass Situation that he wrote the song during his last year living in this neighborhood. "Every evening I’d walk five miles down to the L.A. River and sit along the bank...," he said. "I miss Echo Park everyday. It’s the place where I finally began to feel comfortable in my own skin.”

Bar Caló has shut down again. The stylish restaurant/bar/mezcaleria on Sunset delivered the news on Instagram, saying, "Due to the continuing disruption of our business from COVID-19, we have been forced to close again." It's not clear exactly which side-effect of the pandemic has knocked them back into hiatus, but Instagram post stated they hoped to reopen in early 2022, "when market conditions have improved."

Meanwhile, on Glendale Boulevard, The Semi-Tropic closed earlier this week after a worker at the bar caught the virus. Semi-Tropic quickly reopened after the staff was tested and cleared.

The home of Patra’s Burgers is up for sale, reports Loopnet. Despite the listing, Eater LA reports that the Sunset Boulevard diner is still in business. According to Eater LA, Patra's Burgers opened up in the early '70s.

Matthew DuBois had acting roles in his twenties but then went into the legal field to make a living. Now, after retiring, the Echo Park resident has been acting once again. His most recent role is playing John/James Jeckyll, British twins, in a new production of “Love! Valour! Compassion!” in North Hollywood. “ I retired 6 years ago and have picked up this passion again,” DuBois said. “Now I get to do it for fun.”

Crime

Either there was almost no crime in Echo Park over the last week, or CrimeMapping.com is out of order again. We'll check back on it next week.

