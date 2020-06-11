In this issue: Plans to build condos next to the Laveta Stairs has triggered opposition. Customers line up to show support for black-owned VanillaBlack. And filmmaker Miranda July puts her coronavirus test on film.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A 49-unit, mid-rise multifamily project is moving forward for a parking lot at the corner of Reservoir and Liberty streets. The project was initially announced last year by the same developer seeking to build a six-story, 170-unit housing project across the street on the site of Taix restaurant.

New construction next to one of neighborhood's landmark hillside stairways is raising hackles. Neighbors have organized a campaign and started an online petition against a pair of proposed, four-story townhouses at the base to the Laveta Terrace Stairs, reports The Eastsider. "If anything has to be built, it should fit in with what our neighborhood already looks like - humble," said Laura Laubach, who started a petition against the condo project, designed by neighborhood architect Simon Storey.

Miranda July has spent much of the the pandemic holed up in her Echo Park studio, developing a short quarantine movie called Jopie, based on contributions from her Instagram followers and their families, Vogue reported. The contributions consist of sexts, film snippets, character names, and a score. (Here's Part 1 of Jopie.) The filmmaker also took time to get coronavirus tested near Dodger Stadium - bringing along her child and filming the entire process, "complete with dystopian hazmat suits and cheek-swabbing," Vogue said.

The CrossFit studio on Alvarado is severing ties with the parent CrossFit company, joining many other affiliate gyms around world that were alienated by a short tweet by CrossFit founder Greg Glassman, The Eastsider reported. A statement from the Echo Park studio called Glassman's remarks "tone deaf and divisive." Locations in Atwater Village and Highland Park have also ended their partnership with the fitness giant. Glassman has apologized for his controversial tweets, saying, "I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday."

Valerie Confections on Echo Park Avenue made a cake for what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday last week, TimeOut reported. The cake was sold by the slice, with all proceeds going to the Gofundme that Taylor's family organized. Taylor, an African-American emergency medical technician, was shot to death by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13 after officers forced their way into her apartment in the course of a no-knock search.

Customers for VanillaBlack lined up along Sunset Boulevard, showing support for the female, black-owned coffee shop, ABC7 reported. "I want to do whatever I can to show people that I want to support what's going on right now and I want to be part of the change," customer Lanae Aguilar told ABC.

Curbed profiles Nico, a real estate investment company that allows the public to invest in its small Echo Park real estate portfolio for $10 per share, giving a preference to local residents. The goal is to make real estate more accessible in a neighborhood where gentrification has sent rents and real estate prices soaring over the years. If people are going to make money on the gentrification of Echo Park, let’s have it be the people who have lived here for a long time instead of being squeezed out,” said one Nico investor.

A two-acre brush fire struck the Elysian Park areas Saturday, The Eastsider reported. The blaze was reported at 4:08 p.m. along the northbound Pasadena (110) Freeway at Solano Avenue. It was knocked down at 5:10 p.m. Northbound lanes of the freeway were closed temporarily. Another small brushfire also broke out near Dodger Stadium on Monday, The Eastsider said.

KCRW talks to Jonathan Wilson, a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist who has his own set-up in Echo Park called Fivestar Studios. Wilson recorded some tracks for the radio station, including two from his latest album and a slow cover of the Four Tops’ song "Reach Out (I’ll Be There)."

Events



Friday, June 11: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included shots fired in the 400 block of Firmen and burglary in the 1600 block of Allesandro, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

