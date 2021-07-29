In this issue: Two people were in custody after a standoff at a house with a dead body. Here's another reason to avoid swimming in Echo Park Lake. And the Craftsman home featured in the movie "Training Day" sold for $1.3 million.

Echo Park Scene

It's often compared to a giant cheese grater, but it's really just an apartment building on Sunset Boulevard. Sheets of perforated metal over the facade are supposed to act as a sunscreen.

News & Notes

Two people were in police custody after barricading themselves for several hours in a house in Angelino Heights with a dead body, The Eastsider reported. The two were arrested around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday without incident, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Douglas Street after firefighters who were conducting a welfare check located a body inside a residence, officials said. The two people inside the house had refused to leave and allow authorities to investigate the death.

This should have been obvious by now but ... don't drink the water in Echo Park Lake. (And don't eat the fish.) CBS Los Angeles found high levels of E. coli in at least one water sample that it had tested. CBS said the lake was regularly used as a toilet back when a large homeless camp ran along its western embankment. Still, that's not the only thing that might contribute bacteria, particularly since the encampment has been closed since March: Storm drain water also flows into the lake. In fact, the LA Sanitation bureau makes clear that the lake "functions primarily as a detention basin in the city’s storm drain system."

A house used in the movie "Training Day" sold for $1.3 million, the highest-price home sale in Echo Park last week, Redfin reported. The 113-year-old Craftsman at 1031 Everett St. is described as a private compound, with a separate studio guest house. The three-bedroom was used for several scenes the 2001 crime drama starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. It was where the film's antagonist, Roger, lived. And died.

Speaking of Everett Street ... A request has been filed to subdivide an 8,193-square-foot lot at 955 N. Everett St. into six lots for the construction of six small-lot homes with 12 vehicular parking spaces.

The latest novel from Richard Lange, who lives right on the border between Echo Park and Silver Lake, is "Rovers." It chronicles rival gangs of vampires who ride through the American Southwest in 1976, staying in cheap hotels and burying bodies in the desert, the L.A. Times reports. "You’ve got to find a billion different ways to describe stabbing," Lange told the Times. "It can be a little bit of a challenge, but it’s something I enjoy doing."

Christmas in July: Head down to the lake on Saturday (but stay out of the water) for a neighborhood walk and talk and an outdoor screening of the film "Elf."

Crime

Either crime has completely vanished from Echo Park (a pretty unlikely notion) or CrimeMapping.com isn't functioning for yet another week. We'll keep checking.

