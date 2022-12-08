In this issue: Praise for a new pizza parlor. A trattoria wins a design award. And skateboarders show their stuff at Elysian Heights Elementary.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Holiday decor is popping up all over the neighborhood.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News & Notes
Bacetti trattoria and the neighboring Tilda wine bar were among the winners in this year’s Los Angeles Architectural Awards, given out by the L.A. Business Council. Both developed by Echo Park-based Stayner Architects, the businesses won in the retail/restaurant category. Other Eastside winners included the Taylor Yard Bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley, in the category of civic work, and the Sixth Street Viaduct between Boyle Heights and Downtown, which won the Grand Prize.
The L.A. Times visits the latest incarnation of Konbi on Sunset. After closing up for a while last October, the restaurant has returned as Konbi Ni, with much of its pre-pandemic form. This includes on-site dining again at the counter for breakfast and lunch. There’s no dinner service, but the restaurant hosts one or two monthly pop-ups and started a monthly supper club.
Yes, that is a stairwell at Elysian Heights Elementary School in Nyjah Huston’s most recent skateboarding video, "Need That," according to LA Taco. Huston lands two of his tricks along the 18-stair rail (including at 11:12), Taco said. Be warned, though - the video includes some of his crashes. And when he wipes out on those rails ... oof.
Quarter Sheets Pizza on Portia is starting business with a bang, appearing in the L.A. Times' "101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles" and in The Infatuation's 12 local "Best New Restaurants of 2022." The Times notes that the Detroit-style pizzeria began as a pandemic pop-up out of Glendale. The Times also notes the unpredictability of the pizzas, including one with potatoes, pistachio pesto and cured lemon.
Pizza Poll
What's your neighborhood favorite?
Happenings
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Catch "The Lovers" screening at Stories Books & Cafe tonight, and fundraise for the community-driven web series.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Fresh veggies and food vendors waiting for you at the Echo Park Farmers' Market.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Spread the word about the Toy Giveaway In Historic Filipinotown.
- Table top gamers of all ages are welcome to play, learn and teach at Well Played!
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Shop for holiday gifts at the 50th Anniversary Echo Park Pottery Studio Open House.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
Crime
This week, neighborhood crimes included a robbery in the 1900 block of Reservoir, grand theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of McDuff, and two pickpocketings and an assault - on the same day - in the 1000 block of Vin Scully, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.