Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing his nighttime shot of swan boats floating on Echo Park Lake.

News & Notes

The LAPD confirmed a reader's tip that the department towed several stolen cars from the former Do It Center on Sunset. The LAPD provided no other details on the cars, which were impounded on Nov. 2. The empty hardware store buildings have been slated for demolition to make way for 204 residential units and retail space. One of the buildings was also the site of a fire in July.

The manager of the gun store at the L.A. Police Academy, located alongside Elysian Park, was charged with stealing weapons from the shop. Now prosecutors are looking at other LAPD officers and commanders who allegedly bought guns from him, the LA Times reports. If officers actually bought those guns, did they even know they were stolen? Plus, the Times said, shouldn’t the LAPD have dealt with mismanagement of guns much, much earlier?

The annual Echo Park Community Parade returns on Dec. 11 -- live and in person, not just online. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and marches along Sunset Boulevard. Last year, the parade was celebrated virtually due to COVID restrictions, existing only as a video featuring highlights from previous parades.

How much shade does Echo Park get from trees? About 19.2%, according to Google’s Tree Canopy Lab. Keep in mind, that includes all of Elysian Park. The Eastsider has the shade stats for other neighborhoods as well.

Lots of food news in the neighborhood: Taix French restaurant earned a nod from The Infatuation's list of best holiday restaurants. Eater LA's list of recommended holiday gifts included a sake subscription from Japanese restaurant Ototo. Meanwhile, Monty's Good Burger launched a charcoal-bun burger and black-and-white milkshake. And the $1 skewers at Dollar Hits, along with a fruity milk concoction topped with cotton candy at Supersweet Tattoos, were featured in Thrillist’s round-up of viral TikTok restaurants.

And in non-food news (if such a thing exists), the LA Times recommends Casa Victoria Vintage Furniture on Sunset if you're looking for zero-waste holidays gifts.

Iam8bit, a marketing and production firm, has been operating a popular art gallery on Sunset for several years. But a reader recently spotted a new Iam8bit sign on a building on Figueroa Street in Highland Park. Is Iam8bit leaving Echo Park behind? An Iam8bit worker said the company won't have anything to say until early next year.

Is a new coffee place brewing? Another reader tells us that a local coffee roaster will open a shop at the corner of Echo Park and Delta, where Counterpart (the vegan deli) and before that Chango Coffee once operated. We've reached out to the roaster to find out if this is going to happen.

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 1500 block of Glendale, a motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Douglas, and a burglary and a stolen vehicle, two days apart, in the 1400 block of Lemoyne, according to CrimeMapping.com.

