Councilman Mitch O'Farrell was part of a virtual panel discussion last week centered on the homeless encampment at the lake. The panel, organized by the Echo Park Improvement Association, included LAPD Rampart Division Capt. Al Lopez, Brian Buchner, chief Homelessness and Street Strategies for the mayor's office, and other officials.

A few details from the evening:

• Approximately 55 people call the park their home.

• Moderator Thomas DeBoe asked how the city might keep encampments from returning once the current residents are relocated. O'Farrell said efforts continue on developing short-term and long-term housing solutions for the lake's homeless.

• Capt. Lopez, who said his officers know every person living at the park, noted that crime at the park is actually down from last year -- though calls for service are up.

• O'Farrell said that enforcement action will eventually be taken against the encampments, with repairs made to the park. But he declined to say when that might happen.

Meanwhile, the City Council delayed a vote last week that would have allowed removing homeless encampments anywhere in the city — if the homeless are first offered shelter, the L.A. Times said. Echo Park was represented, of course, in the person of Ayman Ahmed, an unhoused resident, who was quoted saying, “Where will we go? The math doesn’t even add up to go into shelters. There aren’t enough. This lacks common sense.” After a four-hour hearing, Council President Nury Martinez postponed the vote to Nov. 24.

The Eastsider has a rendering and more details about a multi-level,176-unit apartment complex in the works for Sunset near Mohawk. The project does not include any commercial space, but does include five live/work units and 18 apartments for very-low income tenants.

Folks sipping a cocktail on the sidewalk patio of Lowboy on Sunset had front row seats to the celebrations and then mayhem that transpired after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night, Eater LA reports. Lowboy is at 1540 Sunset Blvd.

The L.A. Times chatted with Kieran Wright, a miniaturist who has spent the last seven months making tiny versions of some of the city's oldest restaurants, including Taix on Sunset. The article is mostly a meditation on the places we're losing. But click through for a picture of tiny Taix. The actual restaurant was sold last year to developers, who plan to replace it with a large, mixed-used apartment complex. There's currently an effort to have the Taix building declared a historic-cultural monument.

How do you hand out candy on Halloween while keeping socially distant? Several Angelino Heights residents set up "candy chutes" made from PVC pipe to dispense sweets to eager trick-or-treaters on the side, reports The Eastsider. Some of the tubes were even illuminated. Maybe candy chutes will become a Halloween fixture.

An online art show later this month will benefit an at-risk youth program based out of Angelino Heights. This year's artUnite event will support Central City Action Committee, which helps disadvantaged kids and families through education, work programs, mentorship, volunteerism and city beautification, including graffiti removal and community clean-ups. The auction takes place Nov. 18 and 19. The Eastsider is one of the sponsors.

Friday, Nov. 6: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included two motor vehicle thefts in the 1100 block of Glendale, a burglary in the 1000 block of West Kensington, and a rape at Figueroa Terrace and New Depot, according to CrimeMapping.com.

