In this issue: The effort to declare Taix a historic landmark took a big step forward. Armed robbers hit stores in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown on the same day. And the neigborhood's two banks temporarily suspended service.

We would like to take a moment to wish our readers a happy holiday and a bright new year. The EP Weekly will be taking a holiday break next week. We will return to your inbox in 2021!

Now, read on!

Angelino Heights Scene

News & Notes

The Cultural Heritage Commission has recommended declaring Taix Restaurant as a historic landmark -- not because of its architecture but because of its cultural significance, reports The Eastsider. “The architectural quality is kind of negligible, in the exterior and interior,” said Diane Kanner, a member of the Cultural Heritage Commission. Restaurant owner Mike Taix has said that the business cannot survive unless the building is demolished or otherwise changed radically. If the building is made into a monument, it will stymie plans by a developer that purchased the site to replace it with a six-story, 170-unit complex, with a spot for a scaled-down Taix restaurant. The monument proposal now goes through further review at City Hall.

Police have released video of a pair of armed robbery suspects who held up two stores in one day early this month - one store in Echo Park, and one in Historic Filipinotown, The Eastsider reported. The two men first hit an Echo Park convenience store in the 1300 block of Temple Street on Dec. 5, at around 3 p.m. A few hours later, they held up a discount store in Historic Filipinotown in the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard.

The Bank America and Citbank on Sunset were among the many bank branches that had been temporarily closed this month. The banks won't say directly if these are COVID-related closures. "Our temporary financial center closures have occurred in areas where we’re seeing fewer visits; where a smaller location may be close to a larger location that is better able to accommodate physical distancing; or when our staffing is not sufficient for all to remain open," a Bank of America spokesperson told The Eastsider.

"We're very busy," said Aaron Ballard, owner of Ballard’s Artwork Framing and Gallery on Sunset, when The Eastsider asked him how business is going. "People are staring at their walls and realize I' time to get that artwork finally framed. People also want to have a nice background for their Zoom calls."

There was yet another protest against Stay-at-Home orders Sunday afternoon outside the Echo Park home of public health director Barbara Ferrer. This time, however, someone staged a musical counter protest by blasting music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery near Marathon and Mohawk, petty theft in the 800 block of Waterloo and a stolen vehicle at the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

