In this issue: Is anyone happy about the plan for Taix 2.0? The renovation of Barlow Hospital is getting started. And more businesses emerge from hibernation.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to find and support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The development proposed for the Taix restaurant site is moving ahead, but not without criticism. Under recently filed plans, the mixed-use complex is to be six stories high with 170 units of housing, as The Eastsider reported last August. While the initial concept was to include the restaurant's porte cochere, the current building's features didn't show up on new renderings posted on Urbanize. The development will have 13,000 square feet of retail commercial space and, according to Urbanize, be split into two separate structures linked by pedestrian bridges. The renderings sparked a wave of criticism on social media about what a member of the development team referred to as "Taix 2.0." "Nothing is sacred as our neighborhoods sterilize under the guise of housing no one can afford," said one Twitter user.

What's going on at Barlow Hospital? Residents who live near the respiratory hospital next to Elysian Park received notices of upcoming construction activity. A Barlow spokeswoman said it's related to its ReBuild Barlow project, which involves the rehabbing and seismic strengthening of hospital buildings. Barlow is renovating its existing buildings after abandoning a controversial proposal to build a new hospital in a corner of the property and sell the rest for residential development. Stay tuned for more details.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Echo Park and Angelino Heights has risen to 54 as of Wednesday. That's up 13 cases from a week earlier, according to the Department of Public Health. Those confirmed cases don't include portions of Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway and the north end of Elysian Heights, which have been combined with adjacent neighborhoods in the county's stats. Go here for the latest coronavirus figures on Echo Park and other L.A. County communities.

A new clinic is being developed for the area of Temple Street and Laveta Terrace, with plans calling for a change of use from office-and-laboratory space to office-and-clinic space. The areas potentially affected by the conversion to clinic space include 515 and 519 N. Patton St., 518-520 1/2 N. Laveta Terrace and 1445-1453 W.Temple St.

A small house sold for a big price. The relatively few home sales that took place during the last month included a one-bedroom cottage with less than 600 square feet of space that went for $768,000. That's $9,000 over the asking price.

Some of our neighborhood businesses are expanding their hours as stay-at-home orders are relaxed. Now, all retail businesses can reopen -- at least for pick up and delivery. Blue Collar Working Dog will resume regular hours on May 25 ... the bookstore at Stories Books & Cafe is now open for online sales and pickup ... Mohawk Bend is open for contactless ordering and pickup of beer, pizza and other essentials on a limited schedule. And Vitesse Tires is reopening June 1. Welcome back to all!

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Events



Friday, May 15: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included a grand theft in the 1100 block of Sunset, a burglary in the 1000 block of White Knoll and an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Echo Park Ave., according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.