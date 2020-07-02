In this issue: Plans to develop Taix restaurant draw sharp criticism. A TV actor bought a $1.2 million Angelino Heights Victorian after breaking up with his wife. And the House of Spirits sign will be looking for a new home.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to your inbox Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

It was a rough night for the developers who want to replace Taix restaurant with a large mixed-use complex. During a neighborhood council meeting last week held on Zoom, public comments on the plan ranged from the merely critical to the personally insulting, The Eastsider reported. "I want the developers to know they are bad people who are making the world uglier," one commenter said to developer Tom Warren of Holland Partner Group, who presented the plan along with Taix restaurant owner Mike Taix. Even supportive members of the board criticized the design for looking like every other new development in the city. "The design is completely ordinary," said Louis Molina, an architect and a stakeholder on the board. "It doesn’t have any aesthetic to speak of."

The man who was shot to death near Echo Park Lake last month has been identified by the coroner as Kevin Carrillo, 28, The Eastsider reported. Carrillo was also known as EZ Carrillo, who was a punk rock and soccer fan, according to reader comments. A 19-year-old man was arrested for the shooting, which occurred about 11:40 p.m. June 20 in the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue.

"Some people'' in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said. He was not more specific. None of them have had symptoms that were "problematic," Friedman told reporters. Friedman said he was not sure if any players would be delayed in reporting for preseason training. All players, coaches and other essential staff will be tested every day for coronavirus as the team prepares for pre-season training starting on Friday.

Another brush fire hit the eastern edge of the Elysian Park area, burning about one acre of light to medium brush Monday evening, The Eastsider reported. Fire crews responded to the 400 block of Park Row Drive, near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, at 9:56 p.m. and managed to contain the fire in 48 minutes. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Actor Geoffrey Arend -- aka Matt Mahoney on the TV series "Madam Secretary" -- has bought a Queen Anne Victorian-style house in Angelino Heights for $1.2 million, after moving out of the Silver Lake home he had shared with his estranged wife Christina Hendricks, Variety reported. The home was built in 1893 for a French-American attorney.

A new 72-unit residential complex has been conditionally approved for the 1600 block of Temple Street - replacing 8,300 square feet of commercial/light industrial structures currently on the site near Glendale Boulevard. The new development will include 700 square feet of commercial space.

Events



Friday, July 3: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Events throughout the neighborhood have been canceled or postponed indefinitely -- including at the Echoplex, the Echo Park Film Center, Bootleg Theater, Stories Books & Cafe.

Crime

Crimes this week included a robbery near Echo Park Avenue and Laguna, three reports of assaults with a deadly weapon near Glendale and Park, and arson in the 1600 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.