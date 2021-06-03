In this issue: Taix is L.A.'s newest historic landmark, but preservationists are not celebrating. Should Echo Park Lake remain behind a fence? The neighborhood's newest bookstore is launching a zine.

News & Notes

The L.A. City Council has declared Taix French restaurant a historic landmark, reports The Eastsider. But the rambling Sunset Boulevard restaurant is still likely to be demolished to make way for a large residential and commercial development, which would contained a scaled-down version of Taix. At the request of Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, and with the support of restaurant owner Mike Taix and a developer, the restaurant's landmark nomination was modified to preserve only a few elements of the building: two outdoor signs and the wooden bar top inside. The rest was deemed not worth preserving.

It was a crucial win for developer Holland Partner Group, which has paid more than $12 million for the Taix site and spent more than $170,000 lobbying city officials on the project.

Speaking of historic landmarks ... The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide today (June 3) whether to declare the Atwater Bungalows, a Pueblo-Revival style compound at the top of Elysian Heights, a city historic landmark. The nomination (here is all 137 pages of it) has the support of the Planning Department staff. But it must also win the approval of the commission and eventually the City Council.

The chain-link fence that went up around Echo Park Lake after its reopening will remain for awhile. But should the 29-acre park be fenced permanently? Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said he has heard such talk, but said he was "not going to opine" on the topic, reports The Eastsider. "That is a conversation to be had by the community." Most L.A. parks and green spaces are wide open. But there are a few exceptions, including the meadow at the Silver Lake Reservoir.

What do you think? Take our Eastsider Poll and let us know what you think of a permanent fence around Echo Park Lake. As of late Wednesday, 1,245 were opposed and 635 were in favor.

Fire damaged a vacant house last Thursday along the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, but no one was hurt. Firefighters went to the 1100 block of North Coronado Street shortly after 1 pm and extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 24 minutes, according to the LAFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Des Pair bookstore, which opened last spring along Echo Park Avenue, is as promised, starting a zine, Vanity Fair reported. The new quarterly, Seasons of Des Pair, launches this summer. “The final product is a fun grouping of poems, short stories, and essays and will be designed by the creative studio Day Job,” Des Pair's owner, Addison Richley, told the magazine.

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1200 block of Innes, a vehicle theft in the 1400 block of Sunset and a robbery and an assault along the 1000 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

