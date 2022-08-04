In this issue: The Planning Commission approves the Taix residential project. The first batch of hillside homes on Bruce Court are coming up for sale. And genetic clones are the stars of a neighborhood podcast.
Now, read on!
Echo Park Scene
A memorial to Vin Scully with flowers, candles and other items began taking shape outside of Dodger Stadium soon after his death was announced.
News & Notes
A hotly contested plan to replace the Taix restaurant building on Sunset has been approved by the city Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. A pair of six-story buildings will include 166 residential units, ground-floor storefronts and space for a scaled-down version of Taix. The Taix family sold the property to the Holland Partner Group development company in 2019.
Vin Scully, who announced Dodger games for more than six decades, died on Tuesday at age 94. ESPN noted that he was the longest-tenured broadcaster with a single team in the history of pro sports. In 2016, the City renamed Elysian Park Avenue as Vin Scully Avenue in his honor.
Eunisses Hernandez spoke about her priorities as she prepares to take over as representative of Council District 1, which includes Angeleno Heights and the eastern edge of Echo Park. Hernandez beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary, by 54% to 46%. She places a priority on what she calls “The Three P’s”: Preserving affordable housing, protecting renters and producing affordable housing.
Eight hillside homes along Bruce Court should be ready for sale in October, with move-ins expected in February, said Michael Marini, CEO of developer Planet Home Living. Marini said that pricing hasn't been set, but it will start in the high $1-million-dollar range. Five more houses will begin construction in about two months. The Ovvio project consists of 13 semi-custom homes rising along an extension of Bruce Court that was completed a couple of years ago. Planet Home was also the developer behind projects in the 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue, the 1300 block of Douglas and on Alessandro near Riverside Drive.
A member of the band Playboy Manbaby rode one of Echo Park's swan boats while wearing thematically appropriate attire. "Here I am in LA with my Bjork swan dress riding in a swan boat," he posted on Instagram.
A podcast called "Echo Park," which is set in the neighborhood, tells the sci-fi mystery of a man going undercover as his own clone ... to catch a clone killer. "In the world of the show, genetic clones are called Echoes," said Heather Mason from Realm, which distributes the podcast, "and a majority of them live in Echo Park."
Crime
Crimes last week included a burglary in the 900 block of Kensington, a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Echo Park Avenue, and an attempted robbery in the 600 block of Coronado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What do you love about Echo Park?
Retired LADWP worker Daryl Fujii moved here in 1977, at a time when -- as he put it -- gangs were a big problem.
"When I first moved here, I was ashamed to tell friends I live in Echo Park," Daryl said. "Today, I am very proud to say I live here."
Neighborhood Pick: Ms Donuts. "They are a family owned business and I have been going there for at least 20 years. They always treat me with respect and have the best ham and cheese croissants. I tell everyone I know to go there, you will not regret it.
News That Hits Home
