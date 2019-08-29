Taix restaurant will become part of a large real estate project after the owner sold the property to a developer. Cyclists want more protection riding on Sunset. And residents are trying to rescue a troubled coyote. Read on!

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The owner of the landmark Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park has sold the property to a developer for a large housing and commercial project that will include room for a smaller version of the city's oldest French restaurant, The Eastsider reported. The Taix family founded the restaurant in 1927 in Downtown L.A. before relocating the restaurant to its current location in 1962. Profits have dwindled in the wake of increases to the minimum wage, rising food costs and the cost of maintaining and repairing an aging building that is too big for the business.

A man who got into trouble after going swimming in Echo Park Lake Tuesday afternoon was rescued by a boathouse worker and transported to a hospital by firefighters, reports The Eastsider. Assistant manager Stephen Shackelford used a ring life buoy to get the fully clothed man from deep water to the east bank of the lake. "It was scary," Shackelford said.

A group called Sunset4All is campaigning to put in a protected bike lake along Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park to East Hollywood, according to Curbed. There are already bike lanes running along both sides of that corridor, but they are not separated from traffic by anything except painted lines. Indeed, the corridor is already listed on the high injury network for streets where people are frequently injured or killed in traffic. The proposed bike lanes -- from Douglas Street all the way to Fountain Avenue -- would not reduce the number of traffic lanes for cars. But we could lose some parking.

Echo Park and Silver Lake residents are trying to help a coyote that has been seen roaming around with what appears to be a large chew toy stuck in its jaw. One resident posted a video of the animal on YouTube. ABC7 said efforts to find, trap and rescue the coyote have failed so far.

A proposal to prohibit RVs and campers from parking overnight on several streets in Angeleno Heights is now making its way through City Hall, The Eastsider reported. Similar proposals have targeted "oversized vehicles" amid complaints about homeless people in RVs and campers on certain streets for long periods of time. The motion for Angeleno Heights, presented by Councilman Gil Cedillo, doesn't specifically mention the homeless. Instead, it says vehicles that are taller than 84 inches or longer than 22 feet would be ticketed and towed if they park between 2 am and 6 am in restricted zones on several streets, including Bellevue, Marion and East Edgeware.

Were lagoon scenes in the TV show Gilligan's Island filmed at Echo Park Lake? Chris Erskine of the L.A. Times invites Dawn Wells (aka Mary Anne) to Echo Park to discuss a possible Echo Park connection and reminisce about the show itself. The conclusion? The lagoon scenes probably weren't shot there ... but maybe some publicity sessions were?

Echo Park has everything else vegan. Why not a vegan burger? Monty's Good Burger opened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace Saturday night in the former Lot 1 Cafe space, The Eastsider reported. This is the third restaurant for Monty's, which started out in Koreatown with a simple, diner-like menu and decor featuring Impossible-brand burgers, fries, Tater-Tots and plant-based shakes. While the chain has attracted loyal fans, the prices are far higher than you would pay at a cheap burger stand. Expect to pay $11 for a single burger and $14 for a double.

A few days after a delivery truck got stuck at Cerro Gordo Street and Echo Park Avenue, a moving truck bottomed out at Quintero Street and Sunset Boulevard, according to The Eastsider. Cerro Gordo and Quintero are among the many steep streets of Echo Park and and Elysian Heights that have trapped many a delivery truck, semi-truck, and even a bus at their peaks and valleys.

Events

Friday, August 30: Echo Park Farmers' Market

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Saturday, August 31: Allie Crow Buckley - music

Tuesday, September 3: Computer Class - open topic

Wednesday, September 4: The Sound We See: A New Haven City Symphony - film

Thursday, September 5: Savage Talks

Crime

Crimes this week included brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of N. Bonnie Brae, a burglary in the 1300 block of Allesandro and a stolen vehicle from the 1800 block of Lake Shore, according to CrimeMapping.com.